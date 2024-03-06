THE E.N.C. Will Receive Premiere Reading at Pearl Studios

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Directors Company have announced today that THE E.N.C , a new play by Matthew Freeman (Silver Spring) will receive a premiere reading on Wednesday, March 6 at 1:00pm at Pearl Studios (500 8th Avenue),

The E.N.C is a darkly comic and timely take on Hans Christian Andersen's The Emperor's New Clothes. When a famed tailor from The West presents a special garment to The Emperor, its 'unique qualities' create a crisis. His Ministers must decide if they will support his desire to display his new raiment in a public procession, or, for the good of the Empire, admit what they can't see. The E.N.C is a dramatic stand-off with the obvious.

The E.N.C is produced by The Directors Company with support from the New York State Council on the Arts. Heather Aronson serves as associate director. General Management by Michalos Management LLC.

For more information, please visit www.directorscompany.org

Matthew Freeman is a Brooklyn-based playwright. He was a MacDowell Colony Fellow and is a New Dramatists alum, where he proudly received the Joe A. Callaway Award. 2021 Kesselring Prize recipient.

His plays and monologues have been published by Samuel French, Applause, Smith & Kraus, and Playscripts. His audio dramas, with David Greenspan, Jessi D. Hill, Moira Stone and many others, have been a part of the HearNow Festival, New Dramatists Active Listening, Atlanta Fringe Radio. His work has been seen at The Brick Theater, House of Yes, FPAC/The Assemblage in Boston, St. Mark's Church, Access Theater, East 4th Street Theater, The Metropolitan Playhouse, Manhattan Theatre Source, 80WSE Gallery and more.

He lives in Brooklyn, NY with his wife, magical author Pam Grossman. Freeman is a graduate of Emerson College. He is the Artistic Director of Theater Accident.

The Directors Company (Michael Parva, Artistic Director/Leah Michalos, Managing Director) is an award-winning not-for-profit theater organization with over four decades of dedication supporting new theater artists and their projects in the development of original theater works from inception to production TDC has cultivated a legacy of excellence that has graced both Broadway and Off-Broadway stages, propelling emerging talent and fostering original theatrical works. In 2020, rooted in a deep commitment to artistic excellence and inclusivity, TDC has established The Next Wave Initiative, a pioneering development arm initiated by Douglas Lyons, committed to amplifying future Black voices in The American Theater. Notable projects developed at TDC include the recent Broadway production of Chicken & Biscuits (Circle in the Square) and Irena’s Vow (Walter Kerr) and a myriad of Off-Broadway premieres that continually enrapture audiences, pushing the frontiers of storytelling in the world of theater including recently: The Lucky Star, The Violin, Terms of Endearment, Almost Home, Jericho, Murder in the First. "As it continues to break new ground, nurture emerging artists, and amplify diverse voices, TDC's impact on American theater remains as vital and vibrant as ever.