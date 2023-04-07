THE DREAMER Opens This Month at HERE Arts Center

What if Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream sprang forth from the psyche of a 12-year-old girl? What if the classic, beloved comedy was her subconscious being set free from societal power pressures, social constructs, and leads her out of the shadows of doubt and chaos into transformed identity? The Neo-Political Cowgirls bring The Dreamer to HERE Arts Center spring 2023.

The Neo-Political Cowgirls Dance Theater Collective, (NPC) a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit company, led by Artistic Director Kate Mueth, will be presenting THE DREAMER (A Midsummer Night's Dream As Seen Through The Sleepy Eyes Of A Young Girl) at HERE Arts Center spring of 2023 to be followed by three performances in the Hamptons this summer. Based on the East End of Long Island and now in their 17th season, NPC is known for their physically wild, heart-centered story interpretations usually told in alternative and outdoor spaces.

This production, devised to be presented through the lens of the psyche of a girl on the immediate cusp of womanhood, utilizes, dance, multi-genre music and Shakespeare's text to explore power, identity, love, transformation, and the intensity of society's patriarchal impression on young people's spirits.

Kate Mueth, Founder and Artistic Director of NPC, in collaboration with her husband, Josh Gladstone, past Artistic Director of Guild Hall and current independent producer and director, co-direct a diverse cast of 16 who bring this new NPC work to electric life on the main stage of HERE Arts Center, the 30-year old home to exciting experimental work at 145 6th Ave., SOHO.

Costumes are by Yuka Silvera, set design by Mariana Sanchez, (Lincoln Center, The Atlantic Theater) choreography by Kate Mueth (Lincoln Center, Gym at Judson, Bay Street Theater) and lighting by Stacey Boggs (The Joyce, La Jolla.) The production features Vanessa Walters, Rhys Tivey, Trevor Vaughn, Vanessa Lynah, Max Samuels, Amanda Nichols, Stephanie Orta- Vázquez, Dan Kelly, Annie-Sage White, Meaghan Roubichad, Mary Garrett Turner, Emma Engel, Galia Calderon, Violet Spann, Alexandra Taylor and Gigi Grace performing the title role.

Performance dates for the limited run are April 22-May 7th. Saturday and Sunday curtain is 4:00, Wednesday-Friday curtain is 8:30 pm.

Tickets are on sale through the HERE box office: Click Here or the NPC webpage: www.npcowgirls.org.