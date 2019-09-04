THE BUFFALO HERO OF WORLD WAR I Returns This Fall

The Buffalo Hero of World War I: The Wayne Miner Story, which told of an African-America soldier who made history is making history itself! Playwright, Producer, Director, and Scholar, Kenthedo Robinson's, riveting work filled with history and inspiration returns to New York before joining an historic celebration in Kansas City.

The Buffalo Hero of World War I: The Wayne Miner Story

NEW YORK at American Theatre of Actors, 314 W. 54th NYC

Thurs. Oct. 24 7:PM; Fri. Oct. 25 7PM; Sat. Oct. 26 2PM & 7PM; Sun. Oct. 27 3:PM. Tickets: $20 Discount Codes: Sen. Cit. SCTBH; Students/Teachers STBH; Transit Workers TWUTBH; Veterans VETTBH. For info: Kenthedo@Gmail.com / 917-523-2823

THEN REGIONALLY at the Just Off Broadway Theatre, 3051 Central, Kansas City, Mo. 64108, November 22-24. General Tickets Price $25 / Gala Performance $50. Tickets @ Brownpapertickets.com

The Buffalo Hero of World War I: Based on a True Story: After acclaimed runs in New York, Kenthedo Robinson's powerful account of the difference one African-American soldier made in the course of history will return for a New York encore performance before being part of a special celebration of the Buffalo Soldiers in Kansas City. The special weekend of performances at the American Theatre of Actors is the last time this deep exploration into the life of an unsung hero will be shown in New York before it begins its national presence.

The Buffalo Hero of World War I: The Wayne Miner Story, written by Kenthedo Robinson and directed by Ajene D. Washington. Despite inadequate training and inferior weapons, Buffalo Soldiers won medals and became hailed as heroes. This is the story of one of them.

The Buffalo Hero himself: Inspired by Kansas City historian, Joe Louis Mattox, and presented by the Joe Beasley Foundation, this is the story of Pvt. Wayne Miner, a "Buffalo Soldier," valiantly volunteered to take ammunition to the front-line during World War I even when fellow soldiers refused. Miner, a son of slaves, took the credo of the Buffalo Soldier to heart: "Deeds Not Words." Ignoring his fears and looking death in the face, armed with the light of his mother's spirit, Wayne Miner entered history at a time when he was not considered an equal.

Buffalo Soldiers originally were members of the 10th Cavalry Regiment of the United States Army, formed in 1866. This nickname was given to the Black Cavalry by Native American tribes who fought in the Indian Wars. The term eventually became synonymous with all the African-American regiments formed in 1866. Although several African American regiments were raised during the Civil War as part of the Union Army, the "Buffalo Soldiers" were established by Congress as the first peacetime all-black regiments in the regular U.S. Army.





