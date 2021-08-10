THE 24 HOUR PLAYS: VIRAL MONOLOGUES Announces Rebel Verses Edition

Tonight, The 24 Hour Plays partner with Developing Artists to bring together theater professionals with young artists in the New York City metro area to celebrate, support and collaborate as part of their annual REBEL VERSES event. Young artists from DA as well as Epic Next, Girl Be Heard and MCC Youth Company will join with stage and screen professionals for The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues REBEL VERSES edition. Beginning at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, August 10th, one monologue will be released every 15 minutes on Instagram and Youtube @developingartists.

The evening will feature performances by Kaili Y. Turner, Neil Tyrone Pritchard, Jeorge Bennett Watson, Joy DeMichelle, Victor Almanzar, Kim Lin, Carlo Albán, Kevin Mambo, Joseph W. Rodriguez, and Yolanda Ross along with youth actors: Vicckaash Krishnan, Gabriel Frias, John Negron, Timothy Kim, Bryson Brunson, Kayla Suarez-Alvarez, Mia Fowler, Liana Morales, Jaaliyah Casey, Abigail Hosford, Taylor McKenzie and Dora Batinovic. Writers include Dipti Bramhandkar, Joey Palestina, Ken Cerniglia, Reg E. Gaines, Beresford Bennett, Dennis Allen II, Bobby Rodriguez, Kim Sykes, Sunita Deshpanda, Mackenna Goodrich and youth writers: Kiana Roman, Ondionna Phillips, Roman James, Jaden DeArmon, Brianna Suarez-Thomas, Kimi David, Joao DaCosta, Victoria Hue, Isabel Culpepper and Layla Diaz.

"Watching Developing Artists prepare for their collaboration with The 24 Hour Plays, has truly been a highlight in this very tough time for high school students," said Jill DeArmon, Developing Artists (DA) artistic director. "We empower a culturally and socioeconomically diverse group of students proclaim themselves as ARTivists, to find their place and their connection in their community, and to bring positive social change through participation in the arts. We are thrilled to get to share some of this light this Tuesday night with you."

Beginning at 6:00 PM on Monday evening, the actors shared brief orientation-style videos to allow the writers to get to know them better. By 7 PM, writers and actors were paired, and writers wrote new monologues for their assigned actors. Actors received their monologues on Tuesday morning at 10 AM, will film their performances throughout the day, and at 6 PM their videos begin to be released to the world, completing the 24-hour cycle.