TESS, A New Musical Makes Its Concert Premiere At The Kraine Theater

The performance is at 7:30pm on June 4th at the Kraine Theater (85 E 4th St).

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
RONJA THE ROBBERS' DAUGHTER to Have New York Premiere at The Swedish Seamen's Church Photo 2 RONJA THE ROBBERS' DAUGHTER to Have New York Premiere at The Swedish Seamen's Church
Actors Theater to Present Special Night Of Storytelling at The Soho Playhouse Photo 3 Actors Theater to Present Special Night Of Storytelling at The Soho Playhouse
LIC Arts Open Festival and Open Studios To Return After 3-Year Hiatus Photo 4 LIC Arts Open Festival and Open Studios To Return After 3-Year Hiatus

LIC Arts Open Festival and Open Studios To Return After 3-Year Hiatus

LIC Arts Open Festival and Open Studios To Return After 3-Year Hiatus

Tess, A New Musical with book, music, and lyrics by Annie Mullee will make its concert debut at 7:30pm on June 4th at the Kraine Theater (85 E 4th St).

The one-night-only concert is directed by Margot New, with music direction & keys by Jennifer Sapiro, and a 5-piece band featuring Mario Fontes, Henry Oliver, Adam Sapiro, and Chris Veliz. The cast includes Kyra Burke, Lindsey Belisle, Serena Buchan, Annabel Cromwell, Bryan Douglas, Emily Foley, Riley Henderson, McKenna Koledo, Joey Miceli, Sean Morán, Annie Mullee, Ali Regan, Angelique Rodriguez, and Jordan Yampolsky.

Tess, A New Musical is the story of a young woman's fight for survival and joy against all odds, based on the 19th century novel Tess of the D'Urbervilles by Thomas Hardy. Mullee's adaptation reframes the narrative to humanize Tess's role as an assault survivor rather than a victim, while she takes her destiny into her own hands. Featuring an ensemble of reverberating feminine voices in this moving indie-folk score, Tess is a tale of solidarity for women & survivors throughout the ages.

The producing team for Tess, A New Musical is made up of Margot New, Annie Mullee, and Jordan Yampolsky, as part of New Story Productions. Production photo by Anastasiia Duvallie.

Tickets are available at Click Here or check out our website at www.tessmusical.com

 




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

TALKING IT OUT Virtual Poetry Open-Mic to Be Held Tonight Photo
TALKING IT OUT Virtual Poetry Open-Mic to Be Held Tonight

Tonight, Sunday, May 28th at 7pm EST, the Talking It Out Virtual Arts Festival in Support of Mental Health Awareness will host its next monthly Poetry Open-Mic Night for poets and spoken-word artists to come and share their poems, monologues, and other written work virtually across the world, and to watch and support the works of their fellow artists.

Off The Lane to Present Selections from GHOST QUARTET in June Photo
Off The Lane to Present Selections from GHOST QUARTET in June

Off The Lane will present a selection of songs from Dave Malloy's Ghost Quartet, featuring professional actors, live music, and dancers participating in a dance painting practice to create visual art pieces. The performance and art pieces will be presented on June 3rd, 2023 at 7:30pm and 8:30pm, with the visual works available for auction throughout the evening.

World Premiere of CRUMBS OF JOY Comes to the Tank Photo
World Premiere of CRUMBS OF JOY Comes to the Tank

Kairos Italy Theater presents in collaboration with the Tank the World Premiere of Crumbs of Joy (Briciole di Allegria) by Giorgia Brusco, Mario Fratti Award 2020.

HERE Will Honor Jason Baruch and Machine Dazzle at HEREs Extra Gala Photo
HERE Will Honor Jason Baruch and Machine Dazzle at HERE's Extra Gala

On June 5, HERE (Kristin Marting, Founding Artistic Director) will honor HERE former board member and entertainment lawyer Jason Baruch and conceptual artist, designer, and musician Machine Dazzle at HERE’s Extra Gala.


More Hot Stories For You

2023 LUNGS Theater Festival to Be Held in June2023 LUNGS Theater Festival to Be Held in June
Off The Lane to Present Selections from GHOST QUARTET in JuneOff The Lane to Present Selections from GHOST QUARTET in June
World Premiere of CRUMBS OF JOY Comes to the TankWorld Premiere of CRUMBS OF JOY Comes to the Tank
HERE Will Honor Jason Baruch and Machine Dazzle at HERE's Extra GalaHERE Will Honor Jason Baruch and Machine Dazzle at HERE's Extra Gala

Videos

Video: Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character Video Video: Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character
Creatives Hit the Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards Video
Creatives Hit the Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards
Watch Lillias White Talk HADESTOWN and Four-Decade Career on CBS SUNDAY MORNING Video
Watch Lillias White Talk HADESTOWN and Four-Decade Career on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WORLD PREMIERE: Billy the Bomber
The Producer's Club (6/02-6/04)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dinner Detective Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective NYC (6/03-6/03)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pianist Jeeyoon Kim: music and poetry at Carnegie
Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall (6/07-6/07)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bea Arthur, Damn It!
The Stonewall Inn (5/27-5/31)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Charley's Aunt
Trinity Theatre (5/26-6/03)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ROWENA
Teatro Latea (5/30-6/03)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# LAST ROOM
Secret Studio (5/05-6/03)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rehearsal for Truth Theater Festival: The Mystic Shimmer
Bohemian National Hall (6/10-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Take Root Presents: danceTactics Performance Group and Alicia Raquel Morales
Green Space (6/02-6/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rehearsal for Truth Theater Festival: Bowie in Warsaw
Bohemian National Hall (6/02-6/03)PHOTOS CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You