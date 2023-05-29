TESS, A New Musical Makes Its Concert Premiere At The Kraine Theater

Tess, A New Musical with book, music, and lyrics by Annie Mullee will make its concert debut at 7:30pm on June 4th at the Kraine Theater (85 E 4th St).

The one-night-only concert is directed by Margot New, with music direction & keys by Jennifer Sapiro, and a 5-piece band featuring Mario Fontes, Henry Oliver, Adam Sapiro, and Chris Veliz. The cast includes Kyra Burke, Lindsey Belisle, Serena Buchan, Annabel Cromwell, Bryan Douglas, Emily Foley, Riley Henderson, McKenna Koledo, Joey Miceli, Sean Morán, Annie Mullee, Ali Regan, Angelique Rodriguez, and Jordan Yampolsky.

Tess, A New Musical is the story of a young woman's fight for survival and joy against all odds, based on the 19th century novel Tess of the D'Urbervilles by Thomas Hardy. Mullee's adaptation reframes the narrative to humanize Tess's role as an assault survivor rather than a victim, while she takes her destiny into her own hands. Featuring an ensemble of reverberating feminine voices in this moving indie-folk score, Tess is a tale of solidarity for women & survivors throughout the ages.

The producing team for Tess, A New Musical is made up of Margot New, Annie Mullee, and Jordan Yampolsky, as part of New Story Productions. Production photo by Anastasiia Duvallie.

Tickets are available at Click Here or check out our website at www.tessmusical.com