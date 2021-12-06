TALKING IT OUT Virtual Arts Festival To Present First-Ever Open-Mic Night

On December 18th from 7-10pm EST, the Talking It Out virtual arts festival will present its first annual virtual open-mic night for artists across the world looking to promote mental health awareness.

Free tickets to watch as an audience member can be reserved at www.eventbrite.com/e/talking-it-out-a-virtual-arts-festival-2021-2022-season-tickets-133631201521, while sign-ups for artists can be reserved at www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0f45aead2ba3f4c70-talking.

Hosted by actor Craig Ledger, for one night only, the festival will be opening our virtual stage to artists across the world to present a scene, monologue, poem, or musical number of their choosing based around the theme of mental health. Up to 30 five-minute slots will be available for performers, and artists and audience members alike are invited to join in on this fun & casual event taking place exclusively on Zoom.

Now in its second season, Talking It Out is an ongoing arts festival dedicated to promoting mental health awareness since 2020. Founded by Producing Artistic Director Anthony J. Piccione, the original Talking It Out performance was presented live at the Dramatists Guild Foundation's Music Hall on March 10th, 2019. Originally intended to be a one-time event of minimalistic staged reading of short plays, the event has since been revived as an ongoing festival presented online via Zoom. Every four months, in addition to a series on non-theatre events, a live stream of virtual theatrical performances is presented on the 3rd Saturday of the month.

Tickets to these performances will be free to the public with donations being accepted - half of which will go to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Learn more at www.talkingitoutfest.com.