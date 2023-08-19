TADA! Youth Theater Announces Fall Semester Classes & Open House

TADA! Youth Theater has announced in-person after-school and weekend Fall Semester Classes for students, ages 4 to 12, from September 18, 2023 through December 11, 2023. Classes are divided by age groups and take place at TADA! Youth Theater at 15 W 28th Street, 3rd floor, (between Broadway & Fifth Avenue) in Manhattan. Young people will explore the essential skills of singing, dancing and acting to allow their imaginations to soar!

Please mark your calendars for a special Fall Open House on September 9th to participate in a sample class for young students.

Students will engage in musical theater training, learn vocals and choreography to upbeat Broadway Songs, benefit from one-on-one attention and solo opportunities, will be seen and heard and experience ensemble-based instruction by professional NYC Teaching Artists while making connections with new friends. The final class will culminate in a live performance for an audience of invited family and friends.

To register for Fall Semester Classes, please visit https://tadatheater.com/fall-classes/

Financial Assistance is available and no child will be turned away because of their inability to pay.

TADA! FALL SEMESTER CLASSES: September 18, 2023 through December 11, 2023 for 10 sessions

Musical Theater Minis, Ages 4-5, on Mondays from 3:45PM-5:15PM or Saturdays from 10AM-11:30AM.Creativity takes center stage!

Jazzy Juniors, Ages 6-8, on Mondays from 3:45PM-5:15PM or Saturdays from 12PM-1:30PM. Explore musical theater and enjoy fun theater games!

Rising Stars, Ages 8-12, on Wednesdays from 4:00PM-5:30PM or Saturdays from 2PM-3:30PM. Shine on stage and in the spotlight!

TADA! FALL OPEN HOUSE: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Gotta Sing! Gotta Dance! Gotta Act!

Please join us to find out more about TADA! Youth Theater's Fall Semester classes from September 18, 2023 through December 11, 2023 by registering for the Fall Open House on Saturday, September 9th at TADA! 10:00AM-11:45AM with groups divided by ages.

Students will participate in a fun, active musical theater sample class led by two professional NYC Teaching Artists. TADA's Director of Education will facilitate a Q&A and share information with parents. *Registration required for children to attend at $25 per student. If you register for Fall classes following the Open House, the fee plus discount will be applied to your class registration.

To register for the Fall Preview Open House, please visit: https://tadatheater.com/open-house/

TADA! is a unique Drama Desk award-winning nonprofit youth theater that produces original musicals for children, teens, and family audiences. TADA! offers a free, year-round, pre-professional training and positive youth development program for members of the Resident Youth Ensemble of TADA! (RYET), talented youth ages 8-18; musical theater classes/camps for the public; as well as musical theater residencies in NYC schools and community centers. Through TADA!'s high-quality work, young people's self-confidence and creativity are enhanced, which develops advanced skills in leadership, communication, responsibility, collaboration, and problem-solving – skills that help with growing up and are essential to their success both in school and in life.

Photo Courtesy of TADA! Youth Theater