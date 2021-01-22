Swamp Motel Introduces Theatrical Mystery Experience PLYMOUTH POINT to New York Audiences

UK-based entertainment innovators Swamp Motel are bringing their uniquely chilling and captivating brand of theater to the US with Plymouth Point. Plymouth Point is an unmissable theatrical experience that takes place entirely online and pulls participants into the dangerous underbelly of a suburban community in search of a missing resident.

A young woman has gone missing, and the residents of Plymouth Point are concerned. The neighborhood's Residents Watch has invited you to an emergency Zoom meeting for a briefing before you join the search. Piece together the mysterious story behind her disappearance by hunting online for clues to her whereabouts before it's too late... but be careful not to get caught in the web of conspiracies, cults and corporate deceit that lies ahead.

Founded by multi-award-winning theater and experience makers Ollie Jones and Clem Garrity, Swamp Motel creates immersive entertainment that blurs the boundaries between theater, film and gaming. By giving audiences a pivotal role within story-worlds, their online experiences combine the artistry of immersive theater with the thrill of an escape room, made for the internet.

Plymouth Point is an online-based theatrical adventure, designed as an at-home experience for a team of 2-6 people who are not physically together. Each participant joins on their own computer, with one person sharing their screen with the team. Initial instructions are given in the ticket confirmation email, the Residents Watch meeting begins at the appointed time and then it's up to your team of sleuths to collectively find the answers. Everything takes place online: players will have to scour social media for clues, crack codes to break into secure websites, and discover secret passwords to solve the mystery, all in 60-75 minutes.

Plymouth Point is performed Wednesday-Sunday at 7:30 pm ET and 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT, as well as 8:55 pm PT / 11:55 pm ET. Tickets to join the search can be purchased at www.plymouthpoint.co.uk/tickets-usa

Plymouth Point is devised and directed by Clem Garritty and Ollie Jones and is the first in a three-part trilogy of thrilling online experiences.