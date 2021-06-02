Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sundog Theatre to Present Live Performances of THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED)

Written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield, the show opens June 19 at the historic Biddle House at 70 Satterlee Street, on the Conference House grounds.

Jun. 2, 2021  
Live theatre is coming back to Staten Island. After a year of remote virtual performances, Sundog will offer outdoor performances of the comedy "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)" beginning June 19.

Written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield, the show opens June 19 at the historic Biddle House at 70 Satterlee Street, on the Conference House grounds. A fast-firing comedy, it blasts through parodies of all 37 Shakespeare plays with only 3 performers in 97 minutes. The LA Times called the Broadway show "Wildly funny. Masterful!" The Today Show says, "If you like Shakespeare, you'll like this show. If you hate Shakespeare, you'll love this show!" Directed by Tina Barone, it features actors Michael Robert Anderson, Jason Biss, and Jason Munt. Kurt Alger provides costumes. Show dates/times: Saturdays June 19 and 26 at 1pm and 5pm and Sundays June 20 and 27 at 1pm. For tickets: SundogTheatre.org - Click "Shows".

Park Director John Kilkullen says, "We are happy to have Sundog back working at the Park. Our partnership with them continues to grow, and we love introducing new people to The Biddle House."

Tickets are free, and donations are asked to help pay for the show and talent. The show will adhere to current government guidelines related to COVID-19. "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)" was originally produced by the Reduced Shakespeare Company and is being done by special arrangement with Broadway Play Publishing Inc.

Sundog Theatre is a Staten Island-based performing arts organization that provides contemporary and original theater for adults and children, educational touring shows, and programs that bring teaching artists into schools to support curricula through the arts that help make learning come alive. For more information: 718-816-5453. SundogTheatre.org or info@SundogTheatre.org.

The H.H. Biddle House, on the grounds of The Conference House Park, is part of the NYC Parks and Recreation Department. A New York City landmark, it was constructed in 1845 for Henry Hogg Biddle in Tottenville. Its large porch acts as a built-in stage, with seating on the lawn. The House is open weekly for tours. Visit the Parks Department at nyc.gov/parks


