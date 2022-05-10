Summerfest To Present Premiere Production Of TANGO OF A CRUMBLIING WALL

A limited off-off Broadway run of tango of a crumbling wall by Jac Ford dives into the often silent struggle of mental health and anxiety through the lens of the femme and non-binary experience.

An Equity Showcase Production written by Jac Ford and part of NY Summerfest 2022, tango of a crumbling wall will run May 19 (9p), 21 (12p), and 22 (8:30p) at Latea Theater (107 Suffolk St. NY, NY 10002).

tango of a crumbling wall follows Charlie and Oak after their date as they try to navigate the goodbye tango of do-I-or-don't-I-kiss-them while wrestling with their inner saboteurs. This 20 minute play explores how we experience time and space as we confront how we get in our own way on our path to connection. Content warning includes battling anxiety. Please take care while watching.

"This show started as a way to understand my anxiety," says Ford. "How, especially as a person raised and identifying as femme, do I live in the present while taking caring of my mental and physical health? I hope that by exploring this question in tango of a crumbling wall, others see themselves and/or someone they care about and know they aren't alone in the constant balancing act of finding inner peace."

Directed by Melissa Mowry, tango of a crumbling wall features Hunter Hopkins Dunn*, Kat Quiñones, Uma Paranjpe, and Natalie Nielsen-Ruiz. Lighting design by Ally Mihailovich and sound design by Sasha Hawkins. Stage management by Sarah Biery.

Performances are in-person only. Tickets are $25/$45 and can be found at www.newyorktheaterfestival.com/tango-of-a-crumbling-wall. Run time is 20 minutes.

*Member of Actors' Equity Association

Show graphic by Laurent Bryant Design.