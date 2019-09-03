Submissions Now Open for SOUND BITES 7.0

Theatre Now New York (TNNY) is pleased to announce that submissions are now open for SOUND BITES 7.0, the Seventh Annual Festival of 10-Minute Musicals.



Over the last 6 years, TNNY's SOUND BITES has presented 60 10-minute musicals to sold out houses, promoting the work of over 120 different up-and-coming authors, composers, and lyricists.



This one-night only event will showcase eight new musicals and will be held on April 22, 2020 at Merkin Concert Hall in the Kaufmann Music Center.



By providing on-stage experience and a high-visibility platform to develop new work from artists of diverse backgrounds, this annual 'only in New York' event has established itself as a festival that provides a look into the future of musical theater - including a broad spectrum of distinct perspectives, taste, and social practice - attracting a growing audience of musical lovers and developing new audiences.



As a new addition to the festival's program and in order to increase access for audiences whose primary language is not English, we are also accepting submissions for works in foreign languages or that are bilingual. Although the application process is still in English, the work itself may be submitted and, if selected, performed in any other language.

Selected musicals and artists will join an alumni network of musical theatre writing teams, actors, directors and choreographers from festivals of years past. Each SOUND BITES 7.0 finalist may also receive further development opportunities as part of TNNY's new works development program.



For more information about SOUND BITES 7.0, submission guidelines, and to submit work for consideration in this year's festival, please visit the SOUND BITES 7.0 website at www.soundbites.tnny.org. There are no submission fees and the application may be completed online.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You