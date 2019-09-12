Story Pirates Announce Four NYC Family Flagship Shows This Fall

The award-winning company, which takes kids' wildly imaginative story ideas and turns them into hilarious sketch comedy and song, presents four action-packed and interactive performances at the Flea Theatre in NYC.

The Story Pirates aren't your typical swashbuckling sailors.They don't steal gold, pillage villages, or claim land; they're searching for a different kind of treasure: kid's wildest, most imaginative stories. Stories by children from NYC and beyond will be brought to life and staged by the Story Pirates' professional improvisational and comedic actors - replete with music, costumes and sets. During these shows, the NYC Story Pirates cast will take story ideas from the audience and turn them into hilarious musical sketch comedy.

Story Pirates first received national attention in 2008 when comedian Jon Stewart called the ensemble "crazy entertaining" on CNN. Since that time, they've been described as a "mix between School House Rock and Monty Python," and The New York Times called the group a "theatrical treasure." At this show, a full Story Pirates cast will perform their signature kid-inspired sketch comedy plus original songs from the top-rated, Parents' Choice Award-winning Story Pirates podcast, which is headed for its third season this fall, and songs from their newest album Backstroke Raptor.

For more information and to order tickets online, please visit StoryPirates.com.





