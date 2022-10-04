Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Steve Wruble's ESCAPE FROM DADDYLAND To Be Performed As Part of United Solo Festival This Fall

Steve Wruble is a child and adult psychiatrist in private practice at the Venn Center in New York City and Ridgewood, NJ.

Oct. 04, 2022  

Escape from Daddyland, solo show written and performed by Steve Wruble and directed by Obie-award winner, Gretchen Cryer, will be performed as part of the United Solo Festival in NYC on Oct. 6th and November 10th.

Brought up in the deep South as an Orthodox Jew, son of a famous doctor - Elvis Presley's proctologist - Steve Wruble, is expected to follow his father into the bowels of the rich and famous. Instead, Steve becomes a psychiatrist, divorces his wife and strict religion, and begins a hilarious and compelling journey into uncharted waters. Steve's musical odyssey - Escape from Daddyland - takes us from his rowdy childhood in Memphis all the way to Germany, where he hopes to make his father proud by killing it on the comedy stages of Berlin.

Escape from Daddyland made its debut in May 2022 Off-Broadway at the historic Cherry Lane Theatre as part of True Stories, a collection of five new full-length solo plays directed by Obie, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics award winner and theatre legend Gretchen Cryer. Audiences loved his authenticity and vulnerability as they laughed and cried throughout his 70 minute show. Steve also shares his talent as a singer-songwriter with a silky, soulful voice that transports the listener. He is proud to be performing again in NY.

Wruble is also an accomplished singer-songwriter and storyteller. He has won the Moth StorySLAM and performs standup comedy in NYC and Berlin. In addition, Wruble is a co-author of the New York Times best-selling book, "The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 37 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President," where he wrote a chapter, "Trump's Daddy Issues - A Toxic Mix for America." Steve is most proud of his 3 children and 4 grandchildren.

