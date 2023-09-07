Steve Martin's PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE Comes To Woodside This October

PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE: Steve Martin's long-running Off Broadway absurdist comedy is the final show of City Gate Production's 2023 Season. Running October 13-22 at The Secret Theatre, 38-02 61st Street, Woodside, NY 11377. Click Click Here for tickets.

What would happen if Albert Einstein bumped into Pablo Picasso in a French bar in 1904-just before both gentlemen became household names? This absurd comedy written by Steve Martin (The Jerk, Only Murders in the Building) explores the possibilities. A wacky group of regulars that inhabit the Lapin Agile get to witness the event as well as a visitor from the future!

Directed by Tim Reifschneider, assistant directed by Emma Reifschneider, and produced by Regina Fischedick, Thom Harmon and Sara Weglowski. The cast features Rick Eisenberg, Ashley Gage, Jim Haines, Christopher Hanks, David Israeli, Gaston Leguizamon, Rocco Sanabria, Josh Saffran Sedacca and Toni Watterson.

CITY GATE PRODUCTIONS: Creating exceptional live theatre across Queens. Telling stories that challenge the mind, inspire the heart and reflect the beautiful diversity of the borough. Learn more at www.citygateproductions.org. Follow on Facebook/Instagram @citygateproductions.