Stephen Schwartz, BIRDS OF PARADISE, Trisha Yearwood, Reba McEntire & More Announced for 92Y October Programming

Amazon's BIRDS OF PARADISE, Trisha Yearwood, Reba McEntire, Debra Messing, Shelly Tygielski, Stephen Schwartz and more have been announced for 92Y's October programming.

Check out the full schedule below!

AMAZON ORIGINAL'S BIRDS OF PARADISE

SARAH ADINA SMITH, DIANA SILVERS AND KRISTINE FROSETH IN CONVERSATION WITH THE CUT'S KERENSA CADENAS

Mon, Oct 4, 6 pm ET, FREE

Join the writer-director and stars of Amazon's Birds of Paradise as they talk with The Cut's Kerensa Cadena about their new ballet thriller. Set in an elite Paris ballet academy, Diana Silvers and Kristine Froseth play young dancers competing for a coveted contract with the Paris Opera Ballet, as they navigate through the dark waters of ambition, tragedy, rivalry and desire. Sarah Adina Smith says, "As a filmmaker, I was haunted by the question of whether one can achieve greatness at the highest level and still be a good person, or whether the soul is necessarily compromised along the way." Go behind the scenes with Smith, Silvers and Froseth as they talk about the making of the film, their characters, and the price of greatness in the gorgeous, ruthless world of ballet.

***Online***

Recanati-Kaplan Talks

Tue, Oct 5, 7 pm ET, $25

Trisha Yearwood & Reba McEntire are both country music royalty! Both are multiple award-winning stars and have had storied careers. Trisha Yearwood has won Grammys, CMAs, and ACM Awards in her career as one of country and pop music's strongest singer/songwriters. She's also an actress, bestselling cookbook author, entrepreneur, and host of the Emmy-winning Food Network series Trisha's Southern Kitchen. She makes her 92Y debut on the occasion of her new book, Trisha's Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family. She'll discuss her career while providing delicious dish about her tempting recipes and the stories behind them which showcase what's dearest to her heart.

Multi-media entertainment mogul Reba McEntire has become a household name through a successful career that spans across music, television, film, theater and retail. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl member has won 16 ACM Awards, 15 American Music Awards, 9 People's Choice Awards, 6 CMA Awards, 3 GRAMMY® Awards, a GMA Dove Award and was a 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipient. Reba is currently preparing to release a special three album box set Revived Remixed Revisited on October 8 which contains reimagined versions of her biggest hits.

***Online***

From Nashville - Music Talks with Hunter Kelly | YOLA

Wed, Oct 6, 7 pm, $15

Powerhouse singer, songwriter and four-time Grammy nominee Yola joins Hunter Kelly for an up close and personal conversation about her artistic journey and acclaimed new album, Stand for Myself. The formidable Bristol-born artist spent 20 years in Britain's music industry before blazing onto the American scene with her sensational 2019 debut album Walk Through Fire, which Rolling Stone called "a meticulously crafted love-letter to 20th century American pop that fuses ... country-soul, Laurel Canyon singer-songwriter, Phil Spector pop, smooth R&B [and] Sixties countrypolitan." Now based in Nashville and winning accolades for her new album, Yola talks with Kelly about taking control of her creative independence, her writing process, her genre-fluid artistry, black feminine strength through vulnerability, and where she's headed next. They also explore the community of BIPOC musicians who have helped empower the inimitable Yola to Stand for Herself.

***In Person and Online***

SHELLY TYGIELSKI IN CONVERSATION WITH Debra Messing: HOW RADICAL SELF-CARE CAN CHANGE THE WORLD

Wed, Oct 13, 7:30 pm ET, from $20

Join acclaimed mindfulness expert Shelly Tygielski in Conversation with Emmy Award-winning actress Debra Messing on the radical potential of self-care. In her new book, Sit Down to Rise Up: How Radical Self-Care Can Change the World, Tygielski suggests that mindfulness can do more than heal our individual bodies and spirits - looking within can spur radical and transformative social change. Hear her talk to Messing about her personal story - and how chronic health issues, a divorce, and leaving the corporate world showed her the socially connective power of healing.

***Online***

AN EVENING WITH WICKED'S Stephen Schwartz

Performances with Michael McCorry Rose and additional special guests

Conversation with Frank DiLella

Mon, Oct 18, 7:30 pm, $35

Widely considered one of the greatest living songwriters of the American musical theater, Stephen Schwartz is the force behind such notable stage hits like Wicked, Pippin, and Godspell and screen musicals including Enchanted, Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and The Prince of Egypt. Join Schwartz and DiLella for an exciting and memorable evening discussing the creation of some of Broadway's most beloved shows and more.

***In Person***

Harvey Granat Presents

With Guest Julia Riva and Performance by Marissa Mulder and Beth Naji

Thu, Oct 21, 12 pm, $42

Harvey Granat celebrates the pioneer film composer whose songs were featured in more than 300 films, dozens of which - like "Lullaby of Broadway," "You're Getting to Be a Habit with Me," "On the Atchison," and "You'll Never Know" - became American Songbook standards. Harvey is joined by Julia Riva, President of both Harry Warren Entertainment and Four Jays Music which manages the immense catalog of Warren Songs. Marissa Mulder, the multi award-winning supper club and recording artist, and Beth Naji, supper club performer and producer, will perform a selection of Warren's songs.

***In Person and Online***

Recanati-Kaplan Talks

THE TRUE CRIME CRAZE: From Court TV to Podcasts

Thu, Oct 28, 7:30 pm ET, from $20

Join veteran journalists Jack Ford, Rita Cosby, Rikki Klieman, Gregg Jarrett, and Wendy Whitman, the author of Premonition, a new crime thriller that while fiction incorporates more than twenty true cases, for an insider's view on the evolution of the way in which crime and high-profile cases have come to be covered by the media.

