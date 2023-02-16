Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stephen McKinley Henderson, Jeffrey Dreisbach, Joel Waggoner And Ayanna Prescod To Judge February BATTLE ACTS

Battle Acts is a live audience acting competition to find New York City's greatest actor.

Feb. 16, 2023  
New York's only acting competition, Battle Acts, will continue at the Chelsea Musical Hall on Monday, February 20, 2023; doors open at 7 PM and the battle begins at 8 PM. Audience and performer tickets can be purchased by visiting www.BattleActsLive.com.

Battle Acts features actors battling it out in front of a live audience and top entertainment industry professionals. This month's industry professionals include the 2023 Lortel Lifetime Achievement Award winner Stephen McKinley Henderson (currently starring on Broadway in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Between Riverside and Crazy), Jeffrey Dreisbach (Casting partner at McCorkle Casting), and Joel Waggoner (Broadway's School of Rock, Be More Chill) and Ayanna Prescod (freelance journalist, Broadway producer and Social Media Manager) joined by DJ Keith Shocklee (Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Public Enemy)

Hosted by the Galinsky Brothers, whose long-running Manhattan Monologue Slam became a staple of the New York City acting community and was touted by the New York Times as "performers looking for that fabled big break are squaring off against one another in a flurry of monologues, with industry professionals sitting as judges," Battle Acts brings together stage and film actors who go head-to-head in front of celebrity and industry insiders in an evening of raucous, fast-paced performances to be crowned the "Battle Acts Champ." Produced by a team of industry vets whose credits include five TONY Awards, Executive Producer of the International Emmy Awards, Producer of multiple HBO Max Comedy Specials, and producer/director of over 50 TED talks. Battle Acts will give actors an opportunity to showcase their work in front of some of the top decision makers in the business and a live audience.

ACT ONE: The Championship Set

The team behind Battle Acts searches far and wide through multiple casting calls to find six of the best stage and on-screen talent to compete against each other by performing a two-and-a-half-minute monologue in front of a panel of judges consisting of Hollywood and Broadway managers, agents, celebrities, casting producers, and directors to find that month's "Battle Acts Champ." The "Champ" wins a cash prize and will return the following month to defend their title against a new set of actors.

Past judges of the Manhattan Monologue Slam included: James Gunn, Producer, "Guardians of the Galaxy"; Sarah Silverman, Actor, "The Sarah Silverman Program"; Michael K. Williams, Actor, "The Wire"; Tariq Trotter, Emcee, "The Roots", "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

ACT TWO: The 30-second Set

This is where 15 "fresh faces" each perform for 30 seconds, judged by the live audience, and compete for a chance to battle the big dogs in next month's Championship Set, as well as a cash prize.

The 2023 finale of Battle Acts is a year-end Championship show where one actor will be crowned the "Ultimate Battle Acts Champion" giving them the year-long bragging rights as the Best Actor in New York City.

Actors can register to perform by visiting www.BattleActsLive.com

The team behind Battle Acts includes Terry Schnuck (five-time TONY Award Winning Broadway Producer), William "Chip" Quigley (Award-winning Live Music & Television Producer), Jeffrey Chrzczon (Broadway Producer & General Manager), Michael Ginsberg (Television Producer), Robert Galinsky (Actor, Poet and Acting Coach) and Philip Galinsky (Actor, Writer, Producer and Voiceover Artist).

"Chelsea Music Hall is the perfect new home for our new version of the Slam, where the greatest talent gathers, because it's an edgy venue and that offers a platform for new talent to pop! Some of our success stories include actors who have gone on to principal roles in the film "2012", "Orange is the New Black", "Law and Order." and many more projects," stated the Galinsky Brothers, hosts of Battle Acts.

The next Battle Acts will take place at Chelsea Music Hall on Monday, February 20, 2023 doors open at 7:00 PM. Audience guests can purchase tickets by visiting www.BattleActsLive.com.

Chelsea Music Hall is located at 407 West 15th Street, New, NY. For more information visit www.BattleActsLive.com or www.ChelseaMusicHall.com.




