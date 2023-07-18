Stairwell Theater to Present CRAVE By Sarah Kane in August

Personality and memory splinter and collapse. Dark secrets show their faces. Life itself becomes questionable

By: Jul. 18, 2023

Stairwell Theater to Present CRAVE By Sarah Kane in August

Join Stairwell Theater for a descent into the livid eddies of desire and despair that whirlpool around each other in this radically stripped down and physically volatile production of Sarah Kane's harrowing, transcendent Crave. Personality and memory splinter and collapse. Dark secrets show their faces. Life itself becomes questionable. August 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 11, 12, 13 @ 8pm - La Mama Shares, 74 E 4th St.

Performance Details

CRAVE
by Sarah Kane

with
Sam Gibbs
charlotte righetti
sabyne santiago
wiley naman strasser*

directed by ryan castalia

sound by anthony leung
intimacy direction by mary berthelsen
stage management by kca

//content advisory//
contains nudity, mentions of sexual assault, child abuse, suicide; for more information please write to stairwelltheater@gmail.com
*wiley naman strasser appearing courtesy of actors' equity association. an equity showcase production.

Click Here

if you are in need of a more accessible price range for this show, please contact us at stairwelltheater@gmail.com and we will assist with a pay what you will option





