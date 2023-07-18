Stairwell Theater to Present CRAVE By Sarah Kane in August

Personality and memory splinter and collapse. Dark secrets show their faces. Life itself becomes questionable
POPULAR
Join Stairwell Theater for a descent into the livid eddies of desire and despair that whirlpool around each other in this radically stripped down and physically volatile production of Sarah Kane's harrowing, transcendent Crave. Personality and memory splinter and collapse. Dark secrets show their faces. Life itself becomes questionable. August 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 11, 12, 13 @ 8pm - La Mama Shares, 74 E 4th St.
CRAVE
by Sarah Kane
with
Sam Gibbs
charlotte righetti
sabyne santiago
wiley naman strasser*
directed by ryan castalia
sound by anthony leung
intimacy direction by mary berthelsen
stage management by kca
//content advisory//
contains nudity, mentions of sexual assault, child abuse, suicide; for more information please write to stairwelltheater@gmail.com
*wiley naman strasser appearing courtesy of actors' equity association. an equity showcase production.
if you are in need of a more accessible price range for this show, please contact us at stairwelltheater@gmail.com and we will assist with a pay what you will option
Videos
|Regarding the Disappearance of Amy
Peter Jay Sharp Theater on W 42nd Street (7/27-7/29) VIDEOS CAST
|Shaw's Candida
Gingold Theatrical Group (7/25-7/30)
|ACAB: Angry, Crazy & Black! Sydney Duncan’s One Woman Show
Caveat (7/25-7/25)
|Flower Power
The Tank NYC (7/26-7/29) PHOTOS CAST
|Buy Tramadol 100mg Online - Wayrightmeds
Buy Oxycontin Online -wayrightmeds.com (8/05-12/31)
|A Midsummer Night's Dream
js@jsnyc.com (7/26-7/29)
|Handel’s Messiah
Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall (12/18-12/18)
|100 Years of Broadway Love
Poquatuck Hall (8/27-8/27)
|Dungeons and Drag Queens!
Soho Playhouse (8/18-8/18)
|The Motherf**ker with the Hat by Stephen Adly Guirgis
The Chain Theatre (8/18-9/02)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You