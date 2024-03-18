Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A staged Reading of Rebecca Gilman's "Blue Surge" is coming to Chain Theatre. Jeremy McClelland and Gray Thurstone proudly present a captivating staged reading of Rebecca Gilman's thought-provoking play "Blue Surge" at the Chain Theatre in Manhattan. Directed by Adam Gerber of the Stella Adler Studio of Acting, this unique production promises an evening of compelling storytelling and dynamic performances.

Set in a small Midwestern town, "Blue Surge" delves into the lives of two police officers and two sex workers, exploring themes of class, relationships, and personal identity. With its poignant narrative and rich character development, the play offers a gripping portrayal of contemporary social issues.

The talented cast includes Caitlin Dullahan-Bates, Gray Thurstone, Jeremy McClelland, and Julia Whitcher, who bring Gilman's characters to life with depth and authenticity. The reading will be hosted and read by the poetic Patrick Troy-Brandt, adding an engaging dimension to the performance.

"Gilman's portrayal of flawed yet identifiable human beings invites us to empathize with their struggles and little triumphs, reminding us of our shared humanity no matter your background" says director Adam Gerber. ""Blue Surge" is a tapestry of themes woven with threads of social class, economic struggles and power dynamics... Through the lives of [the] characters, we have the opportunity to explore the dichotomy of these characteristics/emotions with depth and nuance, shining a light on the complexities of the human experience."

Performances will take place on March 28th, 29th, and 30th at 7 PM on the fourth floor of the Chain Theatre. Tickets are priced at $12 ($14.64 after fees) and can be purchased online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/827731616547?aff=oddtdtcreator.