Stage Aurora NY to Present HARLEM OF THE SOUTH Featuring Music and Dance of the Harlem Renaissance Era

Prepare to be swept away by the irresistible rhythms, tap your feet, clap your hands, and sing along!

By: Jun. 22, 2023

Stage Aurora NY, Theatre that Enlightens, will present "Harlem of the South" featuring some of your favorite stars from Broadway, Film and Television. The performance will take place on Monday, June 26 at 7pm at Saint James Presbyterian Church. For tickets and more information, please visit Click Here

Experience the Uptown Dance Academy Dancers as they captivate the stage with their electrifying performance of Mary Lou Williams' timeless masterpiece, "Roll 'Em". Our talented Singers will enchant you with their soul-stirring renditions of beloved classics such as "Strange Fruit", "Don't Mean a Thing", and "Ol' Man River", accompanied by heartfelt recitations of poems penned by renowned African-American Poets. Prepare to be swept away by the irresistible rhythms, tap your feet, clap your hands, and sing along!

The performance features James Alexander (Broadway: Linda Eder), Eldric Bashful (Metropolitan Museum with Opera Ebony), Vienna Carroll (Recording: Harlem Field Recordings), Ramona Dunlap (Back 2 Broadway), Darryl Reuben Hall (Broadway: Cinderella, Founder of Stage Aurora NY), Julia Lema (Broadway: Lena Horne The Lady and Her Music), Reverend Dr. Derrick McQueen (Reverend at St. James Presbyterian Church), Barbara Mills (Broadway: Rabboni), Amy Jo Phillips (Broadway: Showboat), Roumel Reaux (Broadway: The Wiz), Charles Wallace (Broadway: Amazing Grace), and The Uptown Dance Academy Dancers (James Williams, Josiah Ferguson, Airiona Ferguson, Empress Childers, Fanta Sacko, Blake McPhearson).

"As Founder of Stage Aurora Theatrical Company, Inc., I'm incredibly grateful for this special opportunity. The Harlem Renaissance Era is like none other. Its' music still resonates today. I am very grateful to these artists who have contributed their talent, states Darryl Reuben Hall." "My goal is to continue to produce 'theatre that enlightens'. Through the universal language of music and song, we all can celebrate in this moment of sheer entertainment, enlightenment, and joy. This is a musical performance is a celebration of History."




