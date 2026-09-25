Special: Andrea McArdle's Broadway On Deman at The Laurie Beechman Theatre in New York

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Andrea McArdle's Broadway On Deman at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Dates: October 10, 2026

Venue: The Laurie Beechman Theatre · New York, NY · 407 W 42nd St 10036

Type: Concert/Cabaret



You choose, she belts! Broadway’s original Annie lets the audience call the shots - questions are asked, song titles and story prompts are drawn at random, a surprise guests pops up - making every performance a one-of-a-kind event.

One moment might bring a powerhouse number from her star turns in Beauty and the Beast, Les Miz, or Jerry’s Girls - the next, a 70s pop song - the next, a story about Carol Channing...and at her next show, you’re getting a completely different set! No two shows are the same.

Along the way, Andrea shares a lifetime of unexpected showbiz tales - working with Liberace, partying with Michael Jackson, getting into mischief with Sinatra, her friendship with Sarah Jessica Parker...accidentally drugging the orphans (?!?)...and collaborations with Broadway greats.

It’s an evening of hit songs, backstage gossip, and legendary stories from one of Broadway’s most iconic voices.

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REVIEWS ARE IN:

"Andrea McArdle is building her show on the spot, in real time, with the help of her audience. It's an all-inclusive, immersive, thrill of a ride, musical memoir happening in real time. Andrea McArdle is telling it like it was, is, and ever will be, with no censor. IT’S FREAKING AMAZING." - Stephen Mosher, BroadwayWorld

"She’s “still got it!” ... and the cheering crowd, who gave her multiple mid-song ovations, wholeheartedly agreed." - Deb Miller, DC Theater Arts

“There is no mistaking her definitive voice! It gives you GOOSEBUMPS on practically every song she sings.” - Steven Sorokoff, Times Square Chronicles

Age recommendation:

All Welcome

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