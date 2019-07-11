Song From LOCKED AND LOADED, AN AMERICAN MUSICAL Featured In Benefit

A song from "Locked and Loaded, an American Musical" will be featured in a July 25 New York City fundraiser for Gays Against Guns. Under its former title, "Gun Control, the Musical," the show-first presented at Cape Cod's historic Provincetown Theater-received a staged reading last fall at New York's Theatre at St. John's in Greenwich Village (related Broadway World article: www.broadwayworld.com/article/GUN-CONTROL-the-Musical-Will-Hold-Reading-20181018).

Award-winning journalist and pianist Jim Brosseau is the composer and book writer of "Locked and Loaded, an American Musical" (trailer: https://vimeo.com/330814065/f8e4822068).

The song "Why," a father's tribute to his only child, cut down in a mass shooting, will be sung by the actor and vocalist Valton Jackson, most recently in the cast of "Kinky Boots" at The Muny theater in St. Louis. Jackson has also appeared in regional productions of "Jesus Christ Superstar" and "Hair." Brosseau will accompany Jackson at the July 25 GAG benefit.

"My hope has always been that my show might spur some dialogue on this incendiary topic," said Brosseau. "The musical's dark subject matter is leavened with a love story and even moments of humor."

Jackson and Brosseau will be part of a lineup that includes performers from New York's cabaret and drag scenes. GAG-Aid will take place on Thursday, July 25, 8pm, at The Slipper Room, 167 Orchard St., New York, NY; Ticket information at: www.slipperroom.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You