Solo Performance of THE GREAT GATSBY premieres at 2023 NATIONAL BOOK FESTIVAL

Literature to Life (LTL), the renowned educational program of the American Place Theatre, has announced its participation in the 2023 National Book Festival, presented by the Library of Congress. LTL will be premiering an excerpt of F. Scott Fitzgerald's iconic novel, The Great Gatsby, during a special performance on Saturday, August 12, 2023, from 5:45 to 6:30 pm. The event will take place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center (Room 202) on Level 2 of the South Building, located at 801 Mount Vernon Place NW, Washington, DC 20001.

This marks the second year that Literature to Life is part of the National Book Festival's programming, demonstrating its commitment to bringing American literature to life through powerful theatrical performances. Founded as the educational program of the American Place Theatre more than three decades ago, LTL continues to honor the legacy of its founder, Wynn Handman, by amplifying the voices of diverse American writers and celebrating their literary contributions.

Under the leadership of co-founding Artistic Director Elise Thoron, Literature to Life has become a mighty collective of artists and educators, delivering the transformative experience of diverse authors' voices to audiences nationwide. Through LTL's Signature Performances, a single actor masterfully portrays multiple characters, bringing contemporary American literature to the stage and creating a shared theatrical experience within the community. Each performance is accompanied by pre- and post-show discussions facilitated by an LTL Teaching Artist, fostering dialogue and deeper engagement with the material.

"We believe in the power of a book to touch hearts and minds, and one of the most important things we do is breathe life into classic works on the American high school reading list," says Artistic Director Elise Thoron. "I am thrilled that our company manager, Kelvin Grullon, who also performs LTL's The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao, has chosen The Great Gatsby for his first adaptation and directing experience. This is an opportunity for audiences to rediscover this American classic, delve into the moral dilemmas the characters face, and reflect on its relevance in our society today. I am excited to share this new work-in-progress with the National Book Festival audience, who astounded us last year with their insightful and passionate response to our performances. I look forward to the post-performance discussion and learning from attendees who have come from across the country to attend the National Book Festival."

The adaptation of The Great Gatsby for Literature to Life is undertaken by Kelvin Grullon, longtime company member and manager, who remarks, "What better place than a book festival to premiere this incredible piece. What makes this year even more special is that the audience will have the opportunity to witness our work in progress getting a taste of what Literature to Life is all about and how we bring stories to life." Literature to Life invites book lovers, literature enthusiasts, and theater aficionados to join them at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on August 12th for this special performance of The Great Gatsby. This captivating excerpt will provide a glimpse into the immersive and transformative experience that Literature to Life performances offer. For more information about this special presentation visit Literature to Life’s website: www.literaturetolife.org/our-events