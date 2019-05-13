Soho Rep. Extends PASSAGE Through June 2nd

Soho Rep. today announces a one-week extension of the New York Premiere of Christopher Chen's Passagein response to popular demand and critical praise. The innovative play, a fantasia on colonialism past and present, asks the question: if Country Y occupies Country X, can someone from Country X and someone from Country Y ever form a mutual relationship? Directed by Saheem Ali (Fireflies, The Sugar in Our Wounds), Passage is a playful and gripping experiment that isolates power as the sole differentiator between people-challenging the arbitrary binaries that define how we live. Performances will now take place through June 2.

The cast features Andrea Abello, Purva Bedi, Yair Ben-Dor, Lizan Mitchell, K.K. Moggie, Howard W. Overshown, Linda Powell, and David Ryan Smith. The creative team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (Scenic), Toni-Leslie James (Costumes), Amith Chandrashaker (Lighting), Mikaal Sulaiman(Original Music & Sound), Ryan Courtney (Props), and Nicole Marconi (PSM).

Performances of Passage will now continue through June 2(see schedule above)at Soho Rep., located at 46 Walker Street in Manhattan.

Tickets-$35 general/$65 premium through May 25, and $45 general/$85 premium from May 28-June 2-can be purchased by visiting sohorep.org or calling 212.352.3101. $30 general rush and $20 student rush (with a valid school ID) tickets are available at the box office 30 minutes prior to curtain for each performance. $0.99 Sunday tickets will be offered on May 12 and 19 at 7:30pm. They are available first come, first served at the box office only. There are no advance sales for Rush or $0.99 Sunday tickets.

Passage was developed with support from The Ground Floor at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Berkeley CA. It was originally produced by the Wilma Theater in Philadelphia (Blanka Zizka, Artistic Director), and was presented as part of the Contemporary American Voices Festival at Long Wharf Theatre, 2017.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You