Soho Playhouse Announces The Return Of The Lighthouse New Play Series

Britt Lafield, Managing Director of the not-for-profit SoHo Playhouse, has announced that applications are now open for the 2nd Annual Light House New Short Play Series Competition. The deadline to submit will be March 15, 2023. There will be a $20 application fee to submit.

This spring, we are turning on the beacon to let artists across New York City know to COME THIS WAY! The Lighthouse Series will be a collective celebration of the best 15 short plays, monologues, or one-act shows around the town over the course of two weeks this spring, with the selected winner to be offered a full Off-Broadway run produced by the SoHo Playhouse (last year's competition winner, JOB by Max Friedlich, will be making its Off-Broadway premiere this fall).

Any young, emerging artists based in the New York City area are encouraged to apply. No age limit, but we are looking for college students, recent grads, and people with stories to tell.

Each selected piece will have three to four nights to perform over one of the two weeks in April. Each night, three to four selected pieces will perform. In the end, the audience will vote. After the two weeks are up: We will have four winners, one from each group of productions. These winners will be invited back for a full week run at SoHo Playhouse. The final winner will have an opportunity to expand and evolve their piece and will be offered a full solo Off-Broadway run at a time that can be mutually agreed upon.

For more information and to apply please visit www.sohoplayhouse.com/the-lighthouse-series