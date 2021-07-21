Sneak Preview of Pregones/PRTT's New Musical TORCHED! and More to be Presented This Saturday at Stage Garden Rumba

Stage Garden Rumba-the performance series bringing live poetry, music, and dance to green spaces and "Casitas" (community gardens) of the South Bronx- has announced the lineup for its Saturday, July 24 event at Brook Park (located at Brook Avenue and E 141 Street, in The Bronx). This year the series-a two-time winner of The Lincoln Center Cultural Innovation Fund-is hosted by celebrated spoken word poet "La Bruja" Caridad De La Luz and returns in-person after going digital last year. Performances are FREE and start at 3:00 pm. Here is the complete artist lineup and schedule for Saturday's event:

3:00 pm - Poetry by spoken-word artists Caridad De La Luz, poet laureate of El Barrio Jesús "Papoleto" Meléndez, and Margarita Pietri. Performance by legendary Palladium-era dancer Carlos "Charlie Mambo" Arroyo, aka Cha-Cha Taps, and words from environmental and social activist Esperanza Martell.

4:00 pm - Music by Pafincar Afro Boricua Jam: a new group of lovers and practitioners of Boricua music, homegrown in the Island, seasoned in the Diaspora, with hints of urban delight and serving bomba Pafincar! Featuring Víctor Pablo Gaetán, Clara Díaz, Fernando García and Gabe Globus. Additional words from tenants' rights activist and CASA leader Fitzroy Christian.

5:00 pm - Music from Jainardo Batista y Cuarteto Guataca featuring a set of Puerto Rican-Cuban-Nuyorican melodies. Poetry from Luis Cañada. Theater highlight featuring scenes from Pregones/PRTT forthcoming new musical TORCHED! about the South Bronx fires. Directed by Rosalba Rolón. Music by Desmar Guevara. Ensemble: Caridad De La Luz, Christin Eve Cato, José Joaquín García, Omar Pérez, Álvaro Benavides, Anthony Carrillo, Desmar Guevara.

Stage Garden Rumba is presented by Pregones/PRTT and We Stay/Nos Quedamos. Additional original episodic content created for digital consumption is to be announced soon. All attendees are asked to observe COVID-19 safety measures. A complete list of event dates and locations is available below.

The return of Stage Garden Rumba to Bronx plazas and community gardens is part of Con Edison's new Arts Al Fresco Series, providing free and safe outdoor art experiences. The series is made possible, in part, by Con Edison and by public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature, and from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council. For a complete list of our funders, visit www.pregonesprtt.org.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

JUNE 19 at Pregones Garden, 575 Walton Avenue

JUNE 21 at Lou Gehrig Plaza, 851 Grand Concourse - Open Culture with 161 Street BID

JUNE 26 at Willis Avenue Garden, 401 E 143 Street

JULY 10 at Sunshine Garden, 1768 Bryant Avenue

JULY 17 at La Finca del Sur, 757 Melrose Avenue

JULY 24 at Brook Park, Brook Avenue and E 141 Street