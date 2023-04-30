Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sketch Comedy Team Fun In Moderation to Perform at Caveat in May

The show will be on May 18.

Apr. 30, 2023  

Fun in Moderation offers a famously good time. Join them at Caveat for a night of brand-new sketches, stand-up, games & surprises. Written and performed by Kendall Bowden, Austin Elias-de Jesus, Syd King, and Nick Ryan. Laughs will be had, love may be found, and if you're lucky, you might even get a little kiss on the cheek.

Featuring stand-up by Maddie Wiener (Comedy Central)

Fun in Moderation


Thursday, May 18th at 9:30 pm
Caveat - 21A Clinton Street, Manhattan, 10002

$10 tickets using code FIM, $20 at the door

The Workshop Theater Hosts Honor Roll! At Their Spring 2023 Workshop Intensive Photo
The Workshop Theater Hosts Honor Roll! At Their Spring 2023 Workshop Intensive
The Workshop Theater has, once again, dedicated a session of their Spring 2023 Workshop Intensive to HONOR ROLL!, an advocacy group for women+ playwrights over 40. The participants for this cycle are Diane Davis, Donna Hoke, Hortense Gerardo and Serena Norr with facilitators Leslie Kincaid Burby and Stephanie Kane.
Photos: Go Inside STORYTIME with What Will the Neighbors Say? Photo
Photos: Go Inside STORYTIME with What Will the Neighbors Say?
On Monday, April 17th What Will the Neighbors Say? (James Clements and Sam Hood Adrian, Co-Artistic Directors) kicked off storytime, a FREE night of music and storytelling at Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre. Check out photos from the event here!
IS MY MICROPHONE ON? Will Premiere Next Month Photo
IS MY MICROPHONE ON? Will Premiere Next Month
Director Nick J. Browne and the Center at West Park are set to premier the new play with music Is My Microphone On? from May 26-June 3, 2023.
Sean Diddy Combs, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, and Jonelle Procope Will Be Honored At The Apollo S Photo
Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, and Jonelle Procope Will Be Honored At The Apollo Spring Benefit
The Apollo announced this year's Spring Benefit honorees. The historic organization's largest annual fundraising event will return on Monday, June 12, 2023 themed “The Next Movement”.

