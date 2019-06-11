Short Play & Musical Festival Returns for 9th Year at The Players Theatre

The big apple gives every playwright a lot to chew on and for the past nine years The Players Theatre Short Play and Musical Festival has been the outlet for stories unique New York to take center stage. The festival, which opens this Thursday, June 13 and runs for three weeks celebrates the voice of 15 different playwrights, five each week with a "Best of the Week" production being selected by audience vote each week.

Playwrights from all over the country submitted their plays earlier this year. The playwrights are responsible for their own production and act as producer for their piece. Many of the playwrights have participated in other festivals at The Players Theatre and several were award winners in past years. Artistic Director, Brenda Bell, commented "New York City is the perfect backdrop for variety, conflict and celebration." This year's themes range from the relationships one has with their bodega to the never-ending struggle of the artist to our very familiar and often hated transit system and everything in between.

The NYC Festival runs June 13th - 30th at The Players Theatre in the 3rd floor Steve and Marie Sgouros Black Box located at 115 MacDougal Street in the West Village. Performances are Thursday - Saturday at 7p and Sunday at 3p. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at: www.shortplaynyc.com or at the box office. A complete listing of the plays is below. The Short Play and Musical Festival (SPF) is presented three times a year. The October theme is horror and the February theme is SEX!

Week One - June 13-16

Bodega - Genny Yosco

Unusual Meeting - Patrick McEvoy

3 Echoes - Chima Chikaunga

The Eulogy - Lawrence Kessenich

Sparkle's Guide to New York City - Eric Fletcher

Week Two - June 20-23

The PERFECT Wedding - Larissa Kruesi

Jennifer, Who Runs the Tanning Booth - Michael Long

We Cousins! - Stephen Cedars

Alzheimer's Diary - Steve Gold

Bittersweet Lullaby - Will Lacker and Dylan Glatthorn

Week Three - June 27-30

Tenants - Eileen Byrne Richards

The Flying Dutchman Boards the Staten Island Ferry - Larry Rinkel

Alexa Takes Manhattan - Anne V. Grob

Express Train - Amanda Murphy

Train Ride - Frances Miksits





