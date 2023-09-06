Shimmy Braun's FAYGELE, Directed By Will Nunziata, Will Receive an Industry Presentation Next Week

Shimmy Braun's play Faygele will get an invite-only industry presentation directed by WILL NUNZIATA on September 14, 2023.

For more info or to attend, contact RSVP@LDKProductions.com or 212.739.7875

Faygele is an original play tells the moving story of Ari Freed, a young Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy. Themes of sexuality, self-acceptance, religion, and generational trauma weave a powerful narrative in the life cycle of Ari, his extended family, and his community. Brimming with authenticity, Faygele gives the audience an inside look into people who'd prefer their story be left unspoken but must be heard now more than ever.

The cast includes Jared Goldsmith (Dear Evan Hansen, The Ant Bully), Brian Thomas Abraham (Life of Pi, Harry Potter And The Cursed Child), Loren Lester (The Band's Visit, Batman: The Animated Series), Max Gordon Moore (Indecent, Saint Joan), and Alexandra Silber (Fiddler On The Roof, Master Class).

This presentation is General Managed by LDK Productions.

WILL NUNZIATA (Director) is an NYC-based award-winning director, writer, and creator of theatre, concerts, television, and film. Film: The Old Guitarist (Writer, Director). Awards: London Movie Awards (Best Short Film, Best Director), New York Movie Awards (Best First Time Director of a Short), Paris Film Awards (Best First Time Director of a Short). Screenplay: Lillith (Winner of Best Original Screenplay, 2023 Hollywood Blood Horror Festival). Theatre: Figaro: A New Musical (Director, Co-Book Writer), White Rose: The Musical(Director), An Entirely Ordinary Town: A New Musical (Director), Poupelle of Chimney Town: The Musical (Director), Faygele: A New Play (Director), The Betty Kiss: A New Dark Comedy (Director), Little Black Book: A New Musical (Co-Creator). Miss Peggy Lee (Director, Writer, Co-Conceiver) starring Tony Award winner Cady Huffman. Award: Broadway World Best Director. NYC: Our Guy Cy: The Songs of Cy Coleman starring Tony Award winners Randy Graff, Cady Huffman, Judy Kaye, and Lillias White (Director, Conceiver). Over Here!starring Tony Award winner Debbie Gravitte (Director, Adapter). For twenty years, Will performed professionally, singing across the country and around the world with his twin brother, singer-songwriter Anthony Nunziata, culminating in co-headlining Carnegie Hall with the NY Pops Symphony Orchestra. Will is a proud graduate of Boston College and a member of the Stage Directors & Choreographers Union. For more, please visit www.WillNunziata.com and @willnunzofficial on Instagram.