Shimmy Braun's FAYGELE, Directed By Will Nunziata, Will Receive an Industry Presentation Next Week

The performance is set for September 14th, 2023.

By: Sep. 06, 2023

POPULAR

FIRE IN THE TEMPLE Will Premiere in Fountain Hall at Camphill Village Copake Photo 1 FIRE IN THE TEMPLE Will Premiere in Fountain Hall at Camphill Village Copake
Photos: International Cast Creates Baudelaire's PASSION At The American Theatre of Actors Photo 2 Photos: International Cast Creates Baudelaire's PASSION At The American Theatre of Actors
TWISTED World Premiere Comes to Theater For The New City Photo 3 TWISTED World Premiere Comes to Theater For The New City
THE PICHER PROJECT Premieres Next Month Photo 4 THE PICHER PROJECT Premieres Next Month

Shimmy Braun's play Faygele will get an invite-only industry presentation directed by WILL NUNZIATA on September 14, 2023.

For more info or to attend, contact RSVP@LDKProductions.com or 212.739.7875

 

Faygele is an original play tells the moving story of Ari Freed, a young Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy. Themes of sexuality, self-acceptance, religion, and generational trauma weave a powerful narrative in the life cycle of Ari, his extended family, and his community. Brimming with authenticity, Faygele gives the audience an inside look into people who'd prefer their story be left unspoken but must be heard now more than ever.

 

The cast includes Jared Goldsmith (Dear Evan Hansen, The Ant Bully), Brian Thomas Abraham (Life of Pi, Harry Potter And The Cursed Child), Loren Lester (The Band's Visit, Batman: The Animated Series), Max Gordon Moore (Indecent, Saint Joan), and Alexandra Silber (Fiddler On The Roof, Master Class). 

 

This presentation is General Managed by LDK Productions. 

 

 

WILL NUNZIATA (Director) is an NYC-based award-winning director, writer, and creator of theatre, concerts, television, and film. Film: The Old Guitarist (Writer, Director). Awards: London Movie Awards (Best Short Film, Best Director), New York Movie Awards (Best First Time Director of a Short), Paris Film Awards (Best First Time Director of a Short). Screenplay: Lillith (Winner of Best Original Screenplay, 2023 Hollywood Blood Horror Festival). Theatre: Figaro: A New Musical (Director, Co-Book Writer), White Rose: The Musical(Director), An Entirely Ordinary Town: A New Musical (Director), Poupelle of Chimney Town: The Musical (Director), Faygele: A New Play (Director), The Betty Kiss: A New Dark Comedy (Director), Little Black Book: A New Musical (Co-Creator). Miss Peggy Lee (Director, Writer, Co-Conceiver) starring Tony Award winner Cady Huffman. Award: Broadway World Best Director. NYC: Our Guy Cy: The Songs of Cy Coleman starring Tony Award winners Randy Graff, Cady Huffman, Judy Kaye, and Lillias White (Director, Conceiver). Over Here!starring Tony Award winner Debbie Gravitte (Director, Adapter). For twenty years, Will performed professionally, singing across the country and around the world with his twin brother, singer-songwriter Anthony Nunziata, culminating in co-headlining Carnegie Hall with the NY Pops Symphony Orchestra. Will is a proud graduate of Boston College and a member of the Stage Directors & Choreographers Union. For more, please visit www.WillNunziata.com and @willnunzofficial on Instagram.



RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
29th Street Playwrights Collective New Works Series Hosts a Reading of TRIP-TRAP Photo
29th Street Playwrights Collective New Works Series Hosts a Reading of TRIP-TRAP

29th Street Playwrights Collective New Works Series presents a staged reading of TRIP-TRAP written by Robin Rice and directed by Kenny Wade Marshall. Learn more about the upcoming reading and how to get tickets here!

2
The Players Theatre to Present 12th Annual Short Play Festival - BOO! Photo
The Players Theatre to Present 12th Annual Short Play Festival - BOO!

Discover the thrilling lineup of original short plays chosen for the 12th Annual Players Theatre Short Play Festival - BOO! Join us as we embrace the macabre and get into the Halloween spirit. Don't miss out on this scare fest!

3
Theatre 4the People Opens Their 2023-2024 Season With Aaron Posners STUPID F*CKING BIRD Photo
Theatre 4the People Opens Their 2023-2024 Season With Aaron Posner's STUPID F*CKING BIRD

​​​​​​​Theatre 4the People presents a revival of the hit show STUPID F*CKING BIRD, written by Aaron Posner and directed by Isaac Byrne.

4
Theater For The New City Debuts Joanne Schultzs Dramedy About Perimenopause Photo
Theater For The New City Debuts Joanne Schultz's Dramedy About Perimenopause

Theater for the New City Executive Artistic Director Crystal Field is presenting the premiere of 'A Tale of Love and Perimenopause - from the East Village and Beyond,' a seriocomic theater fable written and directed by Joanne Schultz with original music composed and played live by Ralph Denzer and Susan Hwang.

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser Video
Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Go Inside Casey Cott's Broadway Crib Video
Go Inside Casey Cott's Broadway Crib
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Baggage
Theatre Row (10/17-10/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alexa, Play
Theater Row (10/31-10/31)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# STUPID F#CKING BIRD
Matthew Corozine Studio Theatre (9/15-10/01)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Untold Melodies
Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall (10/13-10/13)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Do Portugal Circus
Staten Island Mall (9/06-9/17)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# EMERGE
Arts On Site NYC (9/21-9/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jill Senter's La Soiree
Don’t Tell Mama (9/08-11/11)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Art in Focus: Dominique Fung at Rockefeller Center
Rockefeller Center (8/07-11/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Outta Town
Don’t Tell Mama (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branko Milisković - LUST
The Tank (9/09-9/09)PHOTOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You