See Linda Simpson In Conversation With Our Lady J To Benefit Wild Project

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



wild project is inviting audiences to join LINDA SIMPSON on East 3rd Street as she sits down for a frank and intimate conversation with OUR LADY J - proceeds from this evening benefit wild project's mission and programming LINDA SIMPSON IN CONVERSATION WITH OUR LADY J will be presented Wednesday, July 24 at 7pm. wild project is located at 195 E. 3rd Street, between Avenues A & B.

Tickets are $46, available by calling the wild project box office at 212-228-1195 or by visiting thewildproject.org.

Since the 1980s, this multi-faceted drag queen LINDA SIMPSON has shined as a nightlife personality, media maven, performer, game-show hostess (Bingo!) and drag documentarian (The Drag Explosion). Known for her witty demeanor and unique blend of sass and class, she enthusiastically embraces the role she was born to play-a reigning queen! Simpson has held past "Conversations" with Justin Vivian Bond and Alan Cumming.

OUR LADY J is an Emmy-nominated writer, director, and producer, best-known for her work on Pose, Transparent, and American Horror Story. Before Lady J's career in television, she toured the world performing as a singer/songwriter, as well as a collaborative pianist and musical director for pop, theatre, and classical music (Sia, American Ballet Theatre, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre, among others). Our Lady J has received two Peabody Awards, three American Film Institute awards, three Writers Guild Award nominations and two NAACP Image Award nominations. She is currently writing and co-executive producing on the upcoming Netflix series, The Boroughs, executive produced by the Duffer Brothers.

wild project, a nonprofit producer and venue supports the diverse independent theater, film, music, visual arts, and spoken-word artists of New York City. Since 2007, wild project has presented and produced theater that enriches, educates, and unifies its East Village community in an environmentally responsible green space. Located on E. 3rd St. in Manhattan, wild project curates resident companies in its 89-seat theater and devotes specific initiatives toward LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC projects and the work of local East Village artists, to ensure nonprofit theater sustains its roots in the community. wild project places the utmost importance on engendering a climate that supports the artists and cultivates artists who commit to artistic excellence, enrich the community and promote social equity.

Comments