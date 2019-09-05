Sarah Jones Kicks Off New York Live Arts 2019-20 Season

Back by popular demand, the New York Live Arts (Live Arts) season opens with the return of Tony Award -winning playwright and performer Sarah Jones and her critically acclaimed Sell/Buy/Date, September 12-15 and 18-21, 2019. After a sold out workshop run at Live Arts in 2015 and sold out premiere runs at Manhattan Theatre Club in New York and The Geffen in Los Angeles, Jones brings the complete work back for a special limited engagement.



The one-woman show by Jones brings together a dazzling medley of characters inspired by the real life experiences of people affected by the sex industry. Set in the future, Jones morphs into a sociology professor lecturing on the life of 21st century women in the sex trade. Jones takes on more than twelve distinct characters from an elderly Jewish woman foreign to internet pornography, to a reformed pimp. Sell/Buy/Date conveys an honest, moving and even humorous look at a complex and fascinating subject, all while preserving the full humanity of voices seldom heard in the theater. Through a balance of dark humor and bright witicisms, Jones paints a utopia where people in the future have normalized the sex trade. As a playwright, activist, and performer, Jones' choice to delve into the multifaceted and nuanced conversation on the politics of sex and sex trade goes hand-in-hand with her artistry.



Having been featured on the cover of The Economist as well as Town & Country, W Magazine, and New York Magazine among many others, Sarah Jones will be starring in, writing, and producing her first network television series with IMAGINE Entertainment and her production company Foment, premiering on CNN in early 2020.



Sell/Buy/Date is directed by Carolyn Cantor and was commissioned by the NoVo Foundation, which works around the world to end violence and discrimination against all girls and women.



On Thursday, September 19th there will be a post show discussion between Sarah Jones and Melanie Thompson, a survivor and leader at Coalition Against Trafficking in Women and Jayne Bigelsen, the Director of Anti-Human Trafficking Initiatives at Covenant House.



Performances of Sell/Buy/Date take place at New York Live Arts (219 West 19th St New York, NY 10011) September 12, 13,14, 15, and 18,19, 20, 21 at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased here. The running time is approximately 85 minutes.





