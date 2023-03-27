Sam Morrison's SUGAR DADDY Extends for Final Time at SoHo Playhouse

Comedian Sam Morrison's acclaimed solo show Sugar Daddy will extend its run at the Soho Playhouse (15 Vandam Street) due to popular demand for one final weekend, from April 6-8, 2023. Sugar Daddy, directed by Ryan Cunningham and produced by SoHo Playhouse and co-produced by Ali Fischbein, premiered Off Broadway earlier this year, and is currently in its encore engagement.

Grappling with the death of his partner from COVID-19 in 2021, Morrison transforms his grief into humor. Masterfully toeing the line between comedy and tragedy, he takes the audience on a journey of love, loss, diabetes, seagull attacks, and a few extraordinary coincidences.

After meeting his partner Jonathan at the infamous "Bear Week" in Provincetown, the two fell in love quarantining together at his grandmother's house before Jonathan's tragic passing. Soon after, Sam found a coping mechanism in an unexpected place: comedy. Sugar Daddy is a revolutionary hour of comedy that follows in the footsteps of stand-up solo artists, but expands on what comedy can be - a brutally honest and truly hilarious exploration of tragedy and triumph. Ultimately, this is an uplifting hour that is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and our ability to find light in darkness.

Tickets for Sugar Daddy (starting at $40.00) and more information can be found here.

Sam Morrison is an anxious gay diabetic Jew who finds humor in the sad, awkward, and shameful. Hailing from Sarasota, FL, he now resides in NYC where he is a staple of the Brooklyn comedy scene. He recently made his late-night television debut on "Late Night with Seth Meyers." He was a 2019 Stand Up NBC Finalist, wrote for the 1st season of Bravo's "Blind Date," performed on The Drew Barrymore Show, and was a guest on "Watch What Happens Live" and "Tamron Hall." His 1st solo show Hello, Daddy! won acclaim at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. He is represented by APA in North America and MPW internationally. For college touring, he is represented by Degy Entertainment.