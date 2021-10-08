SUPERSIZED COMEDY: They're FALBulous! Will Be Performed On Metropolitan Zoom

Metropolitan Zoom and producer Bernie Furshpan presents SUPERSIZED COMEDY: They're FLABulous! in a live premium virtual venue experience, with full service, including pre-show entertainment and meet and greet at the end of the show.

Performers include headliner Mary Dimino, Randi Kaplan and Tracy Rosenberg.

SUPERSIZED COMEDY: They're FLABulous! explores perceived beauty standards of society through stand up, improv, and musical comedy. The show is "a fun-filled romp into the minds of some of New York's finest female comedians."

Comic shero Mary Dimino is a familiar face on television, her credits include Comedy Central, NBC's Today, FOX's Laughs, HBO's Chris Rock Show, The Dr Oz Show, PBS, VH-1, Conan O'Brien, sketches on The Late Show and dozens of national commercials.

Randi Kaplan, a finalist in Last Comic Standing, has been seen on The Tonight Show, At Home with Amy Sedaris, The Iliza Schlesinger Sketch Show and the new Tina Fey series Girls5eva, currently seen on Peacock.

Tracy Rosenberg has been seen in the off-Broadway hits My Big Gay Italian Funeral and My Big Gay Italian Wedding. She has also appeared at The Tropicana Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City.

The event takes place Saturday October 8. Learn more at

https://metropolitanzoom.ticketleap.com/supersized-comedy-100921/dates/Oct-09-2021_at_0700PM