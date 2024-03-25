STUPID BORING STRAIGHT PEOPLE To Premiere At The Players Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stupid Boring Straight People, written by Seth Barnes (The Pimple Play) and directed by Elena Cramer (The Pimple Play) will open at The Players Theatre on April 4th. The play stars Alec Ludacka (Billy Porter's Anything's Possible, The Perfect Game) and Bryanna Marie Felipe (The Mourners)

Based off of Barnes' short play, The Pimple Play, which premiered at The Chain Theatre in 2022, the full length version was selected for The Players Theatre's Self-Producing Artistic Residency and will be staged at the Steve and Marie Sgouros Theatre.

What do you think your friends think you think of them? Stupid Boring Straight People follows four couples, played by the same two actors, at different stages of their relationships as they flirt, fight, and fall in love. A play for anyone who has felt adrift at a party, drowned in a dead-end day job, or been caught in a maelstrom of inside jokes, Stupid Boring Straight People interrogates the social bureaucracy between friendships and romance, the found families and social structures we build in our lives, and the relationships we cling to when it's time to move on.

Seth Barnes is a New York City-based playwright and 2021 graduate from University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point. His previous stage work includes Super Hard Times (Imaginarium Theatre Co.), Hook, Line, and Sinker (The New York Theatre Festival), and The Pimple Play (The Chain Theatre).

Elena Cramer received a BFA from the University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point. Directing credits include Mariposa by Britney Quiroz (Imaginarium Theatre Co.), The Pimple Play by Seth Barnes (The Chain Theatre), and Summeryoung by Sophie McIntosh (Platform Production Co.)

The creative team includes Ren Orth as scenic and lighting designer, Emily Prust as costume designer, Brooke Halvorsen as stage manager, and Amanda Spencer and Emily Farebrother as marketing managers. Kelly Lamor Wilson (A Man Called Otto, Billy Porter's Anything's Possible) serves as executive producer.

Built in 1907 and converted into a theatre in the late 1950's, The Players Theatre has been a jewel in the midst of beautiful Greenwich Village, serving as a magnet for performing artists and their audiences.The Players Theatre is dedicated to helping original plays and musicals move onto an Off Broadway or New York run.

Stupid Boring Straight People runs as a limited engagement April 4th-21st. Performances occur Thursdays through Saturdays at 7pm and Sundays at 3pm at 115 MacDougal St. For tickets, visit https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/11347110