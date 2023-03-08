STILL LIFE by Matthew Gasda to be Presented in Brooklyn for One Night Only

Still Life, a one act play by Matthew Gasda, starring Sigrid Sutter and George Olesky will be presented at 97 Green St., Greenpoint, Brooklyn on Saturday, March 11th.

A young married couple fights for their relationship on the subway platform, revealing painful truths about what keeps them together and what might break them apart.

Doors at 8, Show at 8:30pm

Tickets $24.97 online at tinyurl.com/stilllifemarch

About

From the folks who brought you Matthew Gasda's New York Times-featured hit play Dimes Square.

Photo credit: Izabel Mar