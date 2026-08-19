SOUR GRAPES to Premiere at CWP Evolution Festival in NYC

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Sour Grapes, a new dark comedy by Annabel McConnachie, will be presented as part of the CWP Evolution Festival on Monday, August 24 at 7:00 PM at The Parlor at St. Paul & St. Andrew in New York City. Tickets start at just $5.

When two Catholic school girls claim that water in a consecrated chalice turned into wine, what begins as a panicked lie snowballs into a full-blown miracle. Suddenly dubbed 'the miracle girls,' Lucy and Gemma find themselves at the center of a growing wave of religious fervor as classmates, clergy, and local Catholic media project sainthood onto two deeply unqualified teenagers.

Darkly funny, theatrical, and emotionally sharp, Sour Grapes explores belief as performance, the seduction of attention, and what happens when a story becomes more important than the truth.

The CWP Evolution Festival presentation is directed by Zoé Zifer, written by Annabel McConnachie, and cast by Ben Thomas. The trio previously collaborated on Archive of My Own, which was named Best Production at the 2025 New York Theatre Festival, with Zifer also receiving the festival's Best Director award.

The cast of Sour Grapes features Isabel Criado as Lucy, Annabel McConnachie as Gemma, Vivian Lemons as Sister Agnes, Juan Ortiz as Father Michael, Isabel Vann as Emily, Helena Jost as Girl 1, and Ali Tichavsky as Girl 2.

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