SONNEZ LES MATINES: Original Play in Verse Debuts at the NuBox Theatre

Sonnez Les Matines, by poet Jane Scharl and directed by Connor Kopko, will play for two nights at the Nubox Theatre in Midtown. The performances will be on February 21st at 7 pm and March 1st at 7 pm. The original play is published and produced by Wiseblood Books, with the Red Umbrella Theatre Company co-producing.

One Mardi Gras night in 1520s Paris, college students Jean Calvin (founder of Calvinism and autocratic ruler of Geneva), Ignatius of Loyola (founder of the Counter-Reformation Catholic religious order, the Jesuits), and their bawdy friend Francois Rabelais (the humanist novelist) find themselves mixed up in a gruesome murder-and any one of them might be guilty. The ensuing investigation sparks a battle of wits and weapons, plunging them into questions of justice and mercy, grace and sin, innocence, guilt, love, and contempt. Before the bells ring at the start of Lent, they must confront the darkest parts of their souls and find the courage to pursue truth in a world that seems intent on obscuring it.

Sonnez Les Matines imagines what might have happened if these three brilliant, volatile men had to put their convictions to the test while navigating a brutal crime and their own involvement in it.

Hari Bhaskar plays Jean Calvin, Max Conaway plays Saint Ignatius, Micah Price plays Francois Rabelais, and Manasvi Sharma is Manon. Caroline Judd stage manages with lighting design by Ryan Clark.