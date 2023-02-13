Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SONNEZ LES MATINES: Original Play in Verse Debuts at the NuBox Theatre

Performances will be on February 21st at 7 pm and March 1st at 7 pm.

Feb. 13, 2023  

Sonnez Les Matines, by poet Jane Scharl and directed by Connor Kopko, will play for two nights at the Nubox Theatre in Midtown. The performances will be on February 21st at 7 pm and March 1st at 7 pm. The original play is published and produced by Wiseblood Books, with the Red Umbrella Theatre Company co-producing.

One Mardi Gras night in 1520s Paris, college students Jean Calvin (founder of Calvinism and autocratic ruler of Geneva), Ignatius of Loyola (founder of the Counter-Reformation Catholic religious order, the Jesuits), and their bawdy friend Francois Rabelais (the humanist novelist) find themselves mixed up in a gruesome murder-and any one of them might be guilty. The ensuing investigation sparks a battle of wits and weapons, plunging them into questions of justice and mercy, grace and sin, innocence, guilt, love, and contempt. Before the bells ring at the start of Lent, they must confront the darkest parts of their souls and find the courage to pursue truth in a world that seems intent on obscuring it.

Sonnez Les Matines imagines what might have happened if these three brilliant, volatile men had to put their convictions to the test while navigating a brutal crime and their own involvement in it.

Hari Bhaskar plays Jean Calvin, Max Conaway plays Saint Ignatius, Micah Price plays Francois Rabelais, and Manasvi Sharma is Manon. Caroline Judd stage manages with lighting design by Ryan Clark.

 



NYU Skirball will present the NYC premiere of Tao of Glass, a semi-autobiographical play written and performed by Phelim McDermott with music by Philip Glass, running March 30 – April 8, 2023 at NYU Skirball. Tao of Glass is co-presented with the U.K.'s Improbable theatre company and the Manchester International Festival. 
This weekend, The Actors Studio, located at 432 West 44th Street, will open its doors to the public for a staged reading of If You Love Me, a staged reading of a new play by Lyle Kessler (Orphans). Directed by Academy Award winner Bobby Moresco, Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri (Bullets Over Broadway, A Bronx Tale) leads a cast featuring Gabe Furman, Kathleen Simmonds and Connor Chase Stewart.
Nixon Cesar has joined the cast of the upcoming stage production of Arthur Miller's The Hook, which will be produced in Red Hook, Brooklyn by the Brave New World Repertory Theatre in June of this year.
Musical Theater creator Ian Yan is set to release the EP of his new musical RE-ORIENT on 10th February 2023. In writing the musical, Yan was supported and guided by Pulitzer-Prize winning composer Tom Kitt (Next to Normal, If/Then, Almost Famous) through the MUSE (Musicians United for Social Equity) One-on-One Program. RE-ORIENT was a semi-finalist in the Eugene O'Neill National Musical Theater Writers Conference in 2022 and continues its development in New York City.

