SOHO PLAYHOUSE to present BABA BRINKMAN'S RAP GUIDE TO Series

SoHo Playhouse's Artist-in-Residence Baba Brinkman, for the first time ever, will perform FIVE of his celebrated award-winning Rap Guide shows IN REP, including the New York Premiere of his newest production, direct from 2019 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Rap Guide to Culture, along with encores Rap Guide to Evolution, Rap Guide to Religion, Rap Guide to Consciousness, and Rap Guide to Climate Chaos. Beginning Monday, September 16 through October 18, tickets are $39. To purchase tickets and for the full schedule, visit www.sohoplayhouse.com.

Rap Guide to Culture explores cultural evolution and the science of social norms, seeking solutions to today's divisive culture wars in the latest research. Rap Guide to Culture premiered at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe.

Award-winning rap artist, science communicator & playwright, Baba Brinkman will present a rotating selection of his acclaimed "Rap Guide to..." shows - a scientific hip-hop theater cycle that seriously (and humorously) tackles the most challenging questions of our age: Who are we? Where did we come from? and Where are we going?

Tickets are $39 per performance and can be purchased by visiting SoHoPlayhouse.com





