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ON BURNSIDE MOUNTAIN to Return to NYC for Queen's Short Play Festival

The play, inspired by true events in a Pennsylvania mining town, features Caleb Dunaway and Jacob French.

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ON BURNSIDE MOUNTAIN to Return to NYC for Queen's Short Play Festival

On Burnside Mountain, a play written and directed by Kendra Jones, has returned to New York City this summer. The production will be presented as part of Queen's Short Play Festival at The Secret Theatre (1010 44th Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101) as part of Program A, with performances Wed., Aug. 5 at 6PM; Sun., Aug. 9 at 3PM; Fri., Aug.. 14 at 8:30PM; and Sat., Aug. 22 at 3pm.

Tickets ($25 for adults, $15 children, $18 seniors) are available for advance purchase online at

On Burnside Mountain stars Caleb Dunaway and Jacob French. Featured actors playing 'Bartender' include Therese McGinn, Brandon Bell, and Stephen Tilden. On Burnside Mountain premiered at A.R.T. New York as part of Script Club NYC'S Places in Ten One-Act Festival in October 2025 and returned for Chain Theatre On-Act Festival in winter 2026.

'This piece shows the pride for one's own ancestors, town, and dreams that fall into silent shame,' says Jones.

Jones's play is inspired by true events. On Burnside Mountain places its audience in the mid 1980's, a decade since the disappearance of three girls: the first mass murder in a small Pennsylvania mining town. The love for basketball reunites two former high school stars, and what transpires is something no one ever expected.

'My goal with this piece is to examine why it is so difficult to leave a small town, how it is so easy to stay, the comfort and stability-and trauma-that can cement us in a space; in our past. I want to highlight the quirks of the Anthracite Coal Region while unearthing the darkness and depth of its history. It's a community that I have tried so hard to escape but have grown to appreciate in my years away. I hope to capture the familiarity, nostalgia, and unexpected longing for my hometown as I tell a story inspired by those my dad told me during our drives to Grandma's house, over Burnside Mountain.'

Kendra Jones (Playwright, Director) is a writer, educator, and IRONMAN based in New York City. She completed her MFA in nonfiction writing at Columbia University. Originally from the cornfields of Pennsylvania, Kendra graduated from York College of Pennsylvania with a BS in biology, a BA in professional writing, and a minor in creative writing. Kendra is a Theatre Critic for The Front Row Center and is an NCAA Women's Basketball Official. She is a Member Resident at Woodward Residency. Her debut play, A Test of Taste, was produced as part of Chain Theatre's 2025 Summer One-Act Festival. On Burnside Mountain was previously seen at A.R.T. NY and at Chain Theatre's 2026 Winter One-Act Festival. She can be found on Instagram @kendra_jones_

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ON BURNSIDE MOUNTAIN to Return to NYC for Queen's Short Play Festival
ON BURNSIDE MOUNTAIN to Return to NYC for Queen's Short Play Festival
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