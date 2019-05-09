SDCF Presents One-on-One Conversation 'Producing Theatre For An Ageless Audience'

The Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation (SDCF), the not-for-profit foundation of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC), will host a conversation entitled "Producing Theatre for an Ageless Audience", moderated by Linda Hartzell, SDC Foundation Trustee and Artistic Director Emerita of Seattle Children's Theatre, with luminary directors Mark Brokaw and Marcia Milgrom Dodge and playwright Timothy Allen McDonald on Monday May, 20, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM at SDC, 321 W. 44th St., Suite 804.

This panel is part of SDCF's "One-on-One" conversation series with prominent artists, which offer rare insights into the creative process and personal experience of forging an artistic career.

Founded in 1965, SDCF exists to foster, promote, and develop the craft and creativity of stage directors and choreographers. SDCF's goals are to provide opportunities to practice the crafts of directing and choreography, to gather and disseminate career information, to promote the profession to emerging talent, to provide opportunities for exchange of knowledge among directors and choreographers, and to increase the awareness of the value of directors' and choreographers' work.

SDCF is committed to fostering an environment that is inclusive and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, disability, age, sexual orientation, or gender identity or expression in its programs or activities. SDCFoundation.org.

Seating is open to the public. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at https://one-on-one-ageless-audience.eventbrite.com. If you have any questions, please e-mail programdirector@sdcfoundation.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You