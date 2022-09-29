Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Round the Bend Theatre Company To Present Reading of Katherine Ambrosio's THE TIN MAN

Sebastian Seay needs a new heart. His family and friends gather around him as he journeys through the fear and uncertainly of waiting for the ultimate gift.

Sep. 29, 2022  

Round the Bend Theatre Company will present a reading of Katherine Ambrosio's THE TIN MAN on October 10th, 7pm at the Ellington Room at Manhattan Plaza 400 W. 43rd St., 2nd floor.

The reading will be directed by Sydnie Grosberg Ronga. The cast includes Caitlin Classey, David Dancynger, michael iannucci (currently LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Westside Arts) Laura Leopard, John Moss, Frank Tamburello, Sigrid Wise.

Face masks are required while in the Ellington Room.

Round The Bend Theatre is a mobile theatre company with a mission to encourage Hudson Valley playwrights and their work in development. Through the process of inclusive readings and reflection new voices are nurtured for future work.

Illustration by Chip Carey

