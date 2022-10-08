Rooftop Musical Society to Present HAIR in November

This November (11/4-11/6 & 11/10-11/12) Rooftop Musical Society will take on HAIR, The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical with book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado and music by Galt MacDermot. The production marks the company's return to fully-staged musicals after their pandemic hiatus. Known for creating unique theatrical experiences, this will be HAIR as you've never seen it before.

Enter the Tribe's fab Flatiron pad (Studio 23, 22 W. 23 St FL 4 New York, NY 10010) and be transported to 1968 New York - an era where the youth of America live in the shadow of the draft and seek refuge from the strict confines of society in drugs and free love. Take in the surrounding psychedelic pop-art, experience a mystical card reading or even create your own protest sign before you finally settle in for the trip as they explore the power of human connection in the ever-present fight for liberation.

Become a member of the Tribe and get your tickets today! www.rms_hair.eventbrite.com

Produced for the Broadway stage by Michael Butler. Originally produced by the New York Shakespeare Festival Theatre.

ABOUT ROOFTOP MUSICAL SOCIETY:

Founded on a Brooklyn rooftop in 2018, Rooftop Musical Society provides a unique theatrical experience to New Yorkers through performances in non-traditional spaces. Whether it's a full-length classic musical, a themed street performance, or a cabaret, we strive to entertain our audience through immersive elements, first-rate musicianship, and raw storytelling in unique locations!

Our Mission: Our goal is to pioneer the advancement of immersive musical theater in a non-professional space and create an opportunity for performers to stage classic works in a new way. We also make our storytelling more accessible to the general public through seasonal pop-up performances on the streets of New York and affordable ticketed shows.

For more information visit www.rooftopmusicalsociety.com