Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rooftop Musical Society to Present HAIR in November

The production marks the company's return to fully-staged musicals after their pandemic hiatus.

Register for Off-Off-Broadway News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 08, 2022  

Rooftop Musical Society to Present HAIR in November

This November (11/4-11/6 & 11/10-11/12) Rooftop Musical Society will take on HAIR, The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical with book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado and music by Galt MacDermot. The production marks the company's return to fully-staged musicals after their pandemic hiatus. Known for creating unique theatrical experiences, this will be HAIR as you've never seen it before.

Enter the Tribe's fab Flatiron pad (Studio 23, 22 W. 23 St FL 4 New York, NY 10010) and be transported to 1968 New York - an era where the youth of America live in the shadow of the draft and seek refuge from the strict confines of society in drugs and free love. Take in the surrounding psychedelic pop-art, experience a mystical card reading or even create your own protest sign before you finally settle in for the trip as they explore the power of human connection in the ever-present fight for liberation.

Become a member of the Tribe and get your tickets today! www.rms_hair.eventbrite.com

Produced for the Broadway stage by Michael Butler. Originally produced by the New York Shakespeare Festival Theatre.

ABOUT ROOFTOP MUSICAL SOCIETY:

Founded on a Brooklyn rooftop in 2018, Rooftop Musical Society provides a unique theatrical experience to New Yorkers through performances in non-traditional spaces. Whether it's a full-length classic musical, a themed street performance, or a cabaret, we strive to entertain our audience through immersive elements, first-rate musicianship, and raw storytelling in unique locations!

Our Mission: Our goal is to pioneer the advancement of immersive musical theater in a non-professional space and create an opportunity for performers to stage classic works in a new way. We also make our storytelling more accessible to the general public through seasonal pop-up performances on the streets of New York and affordable ticketed shows.

For more information visit www.rooftopmusicalsociety.com





More Hot Stories For You


The Episcopal Actors' Guild Welcomes Quicksilver Radio Theater's THE SPECKLED BAND: AN ADVENTURE OF SHERLOCK HOLMES, October 17The Episcopal Actors' Guild Welcomes Quicksilver Radio Theater's THE SPECKLED BAND: AN ADVENTURE OF SHERLOCK HOLMES, October 17
October 7, 2022

The Episcopal Actors' Guild will welcome to the Guild Hall stage a one-night-only, benefit production from Quicksilver Radio Theater: the award-winning The Speckled Band: An Adventure of Sherlock Holmes.
Jody Sperling/Time Lapse Dance Present 2ND ANNUAL AMSTERDAM ECO-ARTS FESTIVAL Saturday, October 22Jody Sperling/Time Lapse Dance Present 2ND ANNUAL AMSTERDAM ECO-ARTS FESTIVAL Saturday, October 22
October 7, 2022

Jody Sperling/Time Lapse Dance, The Columbus-Amsterdam BID, and Love Your Street Tree Day join forces to present the 2nd Annual Amsterdam Eco-Arts Festival on the Open Boulevards at Amsterdam Avenue between 109-110th Streets.
Between Us Theatre Company Presents E.G.G. A New Play About The Last Of HumanityBetween Us Theatre Company Presents E.G.G. A New Play About The Last Of Humanity
October 7, 2022

'E.G.G.' a new play by Emile Aslan Lachney. The play, centered around a group of survivors in a post apocalyptic world, will premiere on October 20th as part of the New York Theater Festival - Winterfest. Presented by Between Us Theatre Company.
WHAT DO WE DO ABOUT WALTER? to Premiere at The Sargent Theatre of the American TheatreWHAT DO WE DO ABOUT WALTER? to Premiere at The Sargent Theatre of the American Theatre
October 7, 2022

Corruption ... Espionage ... Combat ... on campus? Professors can fight dirty. Laurie Rae Waugh will present another work by the late Irving A Greenfield: WHAT DO WE DO ABOUT WALTER? at The Sargent Theatre of the American Theatre of Actors complex, 314 W 54th St, New York, NY 10019, Opening November 2, and running through Sunday, November 13.
Y2K: A New Musical Comes to TADAY2K: A New Musical Comes to TADA
October 7, 2022

Emerging Artists Theatre will present Y2K written and directed by Joe Natalzia. The production is part of the 2022 New Work Series. Performance takes place at TADA Theatre in Manhattan on October 22nd at 9pm