Rogue Theater Festival To Present Twenty-Five New Works in June at The Flea

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rogue Theater Festival has revealed the twenty-five new works that will be presented by the festival in June, 2024 at The Flea in New York City and streaming on ShowTix4U globally. Presenting shows in three unique categories, Fully Staged, Staged Readings and Digital Streaming, Rogue Theater Festival offers opportunities for playwrights at multiple stages of developments. Working in association with Abingdon Theatre Company again, Rogue was able to expand the size and scope of its festival and present even more opportunities to bold new works. From thought-provoking dramas to exhilarating comedies, each year the festival unveils a captivating lineup of original works, inviting audiences to experience the excitement of witnessing groundbreaking theater unfold on stage and screen.

Running from June 3rd-9th, 2024 the festival will present staged readings and fully staged shows simultaneously at The Flea while also streaming other new works for a global audience on ShowTix4U. Founder of Rogue Theater Festival, Allison Hohman, says "Going into our sixth year, we are so excited to showcase and celebrate the creation of bold and powerful new works from playwrights at every level. From first timers to seasoned alike, Rogue offers a supportive and committed environment from inception to presentation. With each show offering a unique perspective and a fresh new voice, we hope that supporters and celebrators of new work will join us in the presentation of twenty-five playwrights sharing their stories." Tickets go on sale May 13th for all fully staged, staged readings, and digital presentations. See the selections for Rogue Theater Festival 2024 below and find out more at www.roguetheaterfestival.com or by following the festival on instagram at @roguetheaterfestival

Fully Staged Shows

Rabbit. Rabbit. Rabbit. By Brittyn Bonham Tuesday, June 4th @ 7:30pm

Knock Knock By Floyd Toulet Wednesday, June 5th @ 7:30pm

He's Different By Arianna Wellmoney Thursday, June 6th @ 7:30pm

Bully! By Harry Bainbridge Friday, June 7th @ 7:30pm

Clocks Are Like Angels By Kyle R. Thomas Saturday, June 8th @ 7:30pm

The Goblin Woman By M.R. Krestful Sunday, June 9th @ 4pm

Staged Readings

Agency For the Lost By Serena Norr Monday, June 3rd @ 7pm

Transylvania or The Weekend After Dracula Died By Patricia Lynn Tuesday, June 4th @ 7pm

Killing It By Rebecca Kane Wednesday, June 5th @ 7pm

The Trunk By Jon Soresi Thursday, June 6th @ 7pm

I Think We're Lost. By Peter Fenton Friday, June 7th @ 7pm

The Poetry Panacea By Amy Losi Saturday, June 8th @ 2pm

Potty Mouth By Sophie Ferrin and Chloe Schneider Saturday, June 8th @ 8pm

Screamplay By Connor Wentworth Sunday, June 9th @ 3pm

Digital Streaming

Ananta By Coni Koepfinger On Demand Streaming June 3rd-9th

Canterbury Sextet By Larry Rinkel On Demand Streaming June 3rd-9th

Dreams By Patrick McEvoy On Demand Streaming June 3rd-9th

Even When the Storm Comes By Ryan Vaughan On Demand Streaming June 3rd-9th

Impact By Amy Engelhardt On Demand Streaming June 3rd-9th

Let Me Know If I Hurt You By Dave Osmundsen On Demand Streaming June 3rd-9th

Scouts Guide to Conquering Your Childhood Fear By Austin Willard On Demand Streaming June 3rd-9th

Sixty Nine Seventy By Michael Eichler On Demand Streaming June 3rd-9th

Stop f-ing Your Dog By Hope Weiner On Demand Streaming June 3rd-9th

The Institute of Love By Jack Rushton On Demand Streaming June 3rd-9th

The Way Home By Rachel Rubin Ladutke On Demand Streaming June 3rd-9th

Located in the heart of New York City, the Rogue Theater Festival stands as a beacon for theatrical innovation and creativity. Devoted to nurturing new voices and championing fresh perspectives, this dynamic festival serves as a platform for both emerging talents and seasoned artists to showcase their latest works. With a commitment to inclusivity and diversity, Rogue Theater Festival welcomes submissions from playwrights of all backgrounds, fostering a vibrant community of storytellers who push the boundaries of conventional theatre. Since its inception, Rogue Theater Festival has been committed to fostering creativity, diversity, and innovation in theatre, both on and off the stage.