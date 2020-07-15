Robert Pollin to Headline Health Care Theatrical Event For Actors Circle Ensemble

Under the creative leadership of Casey J. Adler & Victoria Nilsson, 501(c)3 non-profit theater company Actors Circle Ensemble is producing the summer series "PICplays: Perform Inform Change," via Zoom free and open to the public. The online productions weave live storytelling coupled with presentations and Q&As by renowned guest speakers in their fields to inform and inspire audiences.

On July 18 at 5:00pm PST, PICplays presents four plays via Zoom that explore the right to quality healthcare.

From women's health and abortion rights, to job loss and a son's dire needs, to the ludicrously complicated American health care system, and ending with a play's exploration of one of the worst sterilization campaigns propagated by the U.S. and Puerto Rican governments in the mid-20th century. The evening will conclude with a lecture and Q&A by economist Dr. Robert Pollin, whose research validates the financial feasibility of a universal healthcare program.

Guest Speaker: Robert Pollin, Ph. D.

Actors: Elizabeth Greer, Anthony Misiano, Aasha Davis, Paul Roffman, Cora Vander Broek, Anna Mae Gordon, Yaraní Del Valle Piñero, Julián Garnik, Jerry Soto

Playwrights: Minita Gandhi, Doug Bradshaw, Kisha Tikina Burgos, Samuel Blue Gibson

Directors: Adam Davenport, Sol Crespo, Rui Dun, Minita Gandhi

Free & open to the public, please register below to receive your Zoom link:

https://www.actorscircleensemble.com/event-v-health-care

