Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Robert Pollin to Headline Health Care Theatrical Event For Actors Circle Ensemble

Article Pixel Jul. 15, 2020  

Robert Pollin to Headline Health Care Theatrical Event For Actors Circle Ensemble

Under the creative leadership of Casey J. Adler & Victoria Nilsson, 501(c)3 non-profit theater company Actors Circle Ensemble is producing the summer series "PICplays: Perform Inform Change," via Zoom free and open to the public. The online productions weave live storytelling coupled with presentations and Q&As by renowned guest speakers in their fields to inform and inspire audiences.

On July 18 at 5:00pm PST, PICplays presents four plays via Zoom that explore the right to quality healthcare.

From women's health and abortion rights, to job loss and a son's dire needs, to the ludicrously complicated American health care system, and ending with a play's exploration of one of the worst sterilization campaigns propagated by the U.S. and Puerto Rican governments in the mid-20th century. The evening will conclude with a lecture and Q&A by economist Dr. Robert Pollin, whose research validates the financial feasibility of a universal healthcare program.

Guest Speaker: Robert Pollin, Ph. D.

Actors: Elizabeth Greer, Anthony Misiano, Aasha Davis, Paul Roffman, Cora Vander Broek, Anna Mae Gordon, Yaraní Del Valle Piñero, Julián Garnik, Jerry Soto

Playwrights: Minita Gandhi, Doug Bradshaw, Kisha Tikina Burgos, Samuel Blue Gibson

Directors: Adam Davenport, Sol Crespo, Rui Dun, Minita Gandhi

Free & open to the public, please register below to receive your Zoom link:

https://www.actorscircleensemble.com/event-v-health-care


Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • Watch Audra McDonald & Seth Rudetsky Live In Concert On Demand
  • QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Your Broadway Fonts?
  • QUIZ: Spend a Day at North Shore High and We'll Tell You Which Mean Girls' Plastic You're Most Like!
  • Hippodrome Theatre Announces 2020-2021 Broadway Series Update