Richard Maxwell Premieres FIELD OF MARS at NYU Skirball

NYU Skirball will present the world premiere of Field of Mars, a commissioned work by award-winning playwright/director Richard Maxwell and New York City Players, running Jan. 19 - 29, 2023 at NYU Skirball as part of the Under the Radar festival.

In 2019, NYU Skirball commissioned a new work by award-winning playwright/director Richard Maxwell and his celebrated New York City Players. After a long Covid-related delay, Skirball presents the international premiere of Maxwell's Field of Mars, produced in association with the Under The Radar Festival and co-commissioned by The Walker Art Center with support from the National Endowment for the Arts. Field of Mars features a cast of 10 actors: Lakpa Bhutia, Nicholas Elliott, Jim Fletcher, Eleanor Hutchins, Paige Martin, Brian Mendes, James Moore, Phil Moore, Gillian Walsh and Tory Vazquez.

In Field of Mars, a restaurant in Chapel Hill is used as a means to measure the progress of primates from hunter- gatherer to fast casual dining experience. Topics covered: Music, Food, Nature, and Spirituality. The play contains graphic language and situations. Running time: 120 minutes

Richard Maxwell is a theater artist and has been a Hell's Kitchen resident for the last 25 years. He is currently the Artistic Director of New York City Players. He has received the Guggenheim Fellowship, The Doris Duke Performing Artist Award and the Foundation for Contemporary Arts Grant. His work has been commissioned by ICA London, Festival D'Automne, Kunsten Festival, Vienna Festival, and presented in the Venice Biennale and the Whitney Biennial. His latest book is a collected trilogy: Evening Plays (Theatre Communications Group, 2020). In January 2020, his production Queens Row was presented at The Kitchen, NYC. nycplayers.org

Lakpa Bhutia has worked with NYCP since 1996. During the Pandemic, he was part of NYCP's Incoming Theater Division, performing The Vessel on a boat by the Statue of Liberty. He recently appeared in Engarde Arts' Downtown Stories (dir. Johanna McKeon).

Nicholas Elliott is a writer and translator based in Queens. He has worked with New York City Players in various capacities since 2007. He was the U.S. correspondent for French film magazine Cahiers du CinÃ©ma from 2009 to 2020.

Jim Fletcher is a founding member of NYC Players with Richard Maxwell. Currently also works with The Wooster Group. Has worked with Sarah Michelson (Devotion); ERS (GATZ); Sean Lewis (BroTox); Katiana Rangel (Blasted; Ama); Forced Entertainment; and many others.

Eleanor Hutchins is an actor. She worked with Richard Maxwell in the 2012 Whitney Biennial. She is a founding member of The Seven Daughters of Eve Theater & Perf. Co and a teaching artist with The Wooster Group's Summer Institute.

Paige Martin is a BESSIE award-winning dancer, and choreographer having worked in the company of Neil Greenberg, and extensively with RoseAnne Spradlin, as well as MGM Grand (Modern Garage Movement), the now defunct "underground" touring-based dance collective, comprised of herself, Biba Bell, and Jmy James Kidd.

Brian Mendes has been a frequent participant and supporter of NYCP including directing People Without History and serving on its Board of Directors. He also has worked with directors Adam Rapp, Annie Baker, Andrew Ondrejcak, James Tyson, Sibyl Kempson and Tania Bruguerra.

James Moore has earned the title of "local electric guitar hero" by Time Out NY. He performs and composes with an eclectic community of artists, including the raucous guitar quartet Dither and the whimsical acoustic group The Hands Free.

Philip Moore is a native New Yorker. He has worked with NYCP since 2010, first appearing in Ads, then Neutral Hero, which toured to Europe and South America. Phil is also an associate member of The Wooster Group, featured in The Room and The B-Side.

Tory Vazquez was born in Miami, Florida. Most recent credit: 10th Avenue by Dick Walsh, Listowel Arts Center. Other NYCP shows: Caveman, Isolde, People Without History, Das Madchen. At Skirball: Elevator Repair Service's Gatz. She is a proud mom, wife, sister, teacher. Love.

Gillian Walsh is an artist / choreographer from Brooklyn. She has presented performances at Gropius Bau, The Kitchen, Performance Space New York, Performa, Danspace Project and others. She has worked with a range of artists both as a performer and collaborator.