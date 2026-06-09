Review: Brits Off-Broadway’s DAVID COPPERFIELD at 59E59 Theaters-A Gem

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“I hope time will be good to us all,” by David in David Copperfield

Here’s one play you don’t want to miss! David Copperfield is now on stage at 59E59 Theaters as part of the Brit"s Off-Broadway 2026 festival of plays. The Guildford Shakespeare Company brings Charles Dickens’ riveting tale to New York City, fresh from its sold-out premiere run in London. The play is ingeniously adapted by Abigail Pickard Price with Sarah Gobran and Matt Pinches. It also enjoys the splendid direction of Abigail Pickard Price and a remarkably talented cast of three.

David Copperfield was published in a series from 1849 to 1850. It is a coming-of-age tale that tells of David’s life from birth through his maturity as a family man with a substantial writing career. It is a rich, detailed depiction of Victorian life with its hardships, adventures, hopes, and successes.

The tapestry of colorful characters is wonderfully portrayed, and clever puppetry rounds out the story. The troupe includes Eddy Payne who masters his role as David Copperfield. Luke Barton and Louise Beresford seamlessly assume all the other parts. Barton plays Peggatty, Ham, Mr. Creakle, Mr. Murdstone, Mr. Dick, Mr. Micawber, Mr. Spanlow, Mr. Wickfield and Mrs. Steerforth. Beresford plays Miss Betsey, Mother, Steerforth, Mrs. Micawber, Emily, Uriah Heep, Dora, Mr. Peggatty, and Agnes. The troupe’s acting prowess is nothing short of amazing. Scenes move quickly and the run time of two plus hours flies by. Our readers would like to know that this play won the Best Ensemble Performance Award at the London Fringe Theatre Awards 25/26.

The prop and costume changes are not only clever but very effective. We applaud the entire creative and production team for bringing David Copperfield to the Upper East Side stage. They include producers, Sarah Gobran and Matt Pinches; associate and movement director, Amy Lawrence; set and costume design, Neil Irish; co-Costume Designer, Annett Black; lighting designer, Mark Dymock; sound designer, Matt Eaton; fight director, Philip D’Orleans; production and company stage manager, Hannah Walker; production stage manager, Madeleine Blossom; vocal coach, Sterre Maier; and set builder, Tom Baum.

We highly suggest our readers add David Coppperfield to their entertainment schedule in the coming month. It’s a gem of a production!

59E59 Theaters is located at 59 East 59th Street (between Park and Madison Avenues). For tickets to David Copperfield and all shows at the Theaters, please visit Home | www.59e59.org and call 212.753.5959.

Photo Credit: Harry Elletson

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