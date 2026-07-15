THE SPARKLE IN THE GREY Opens at Chain Theatre One-Act Festival

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"The Sparkle in the Grey", a new one-act play written and produced by Robert Strand, opened to an emotional and enthusiastic full house on July 12 as part of the 2026 Chain Theatre Summer One-Act Festival.

Directed by Renée Hewitt, the production is featured in Block 20 of the festival. "The Sparkle in the Grey" follows a fabulous ghost at a piano bar, uncovering the truth he never knew. It is a deeply personal piece for Strand, marking his debut as a playwright.

Opening night drew robust audience reactions, with theatergoers visibly moved by the poignant and humorous tribute.

'It was fabulous. We laughed and cried... ALL of the actors were amazing,' shared audience member Catherine S.

Another attendee, Anne M., remarked, 'It was really beautiful, funny, heartfelt, and captured Glenn's essence so well. We all cried. Congratulations on a beautiful piece.'

Soren C. echoed the sentiment, stating, 'It was fabulous!!!!! Truly truly fabulous. I cried about three times and that's not super common. Very beautifully done and the casting was incredible!'

The production features an exceptional ensemble cast, including Shane Nielsen as Glenn, Chris Connolly as Rob, Rory Kelsch as Sally, and Michaela Brochetti as Tammie, with production support from Max Med.

'Great opening. Robust audience reactions... Spirited applause during bows,' noted Max Med.

Strand, an actor, filmmaker, and environmental advocate who founded the World Water Film Festival, channeled the memory of his treasured friend Glenn into his first theatrical writing endeavor. The resulting play has struck a powerful chord with audiences, balancing heartfelt grief with vibrant celebration and laughter.

Two performances remain for The Sparkle in the Grey in Block 20:

• Sunday, July 26 at 5:00 PM (Available in-person and via Live Stream)

• Wednesday, July 29 at 6:30 PM

Performances are held at the Chain Theatre, located on the Third Floor at 312 W 36th St, New York, NY.

Tickets are available for purchase online at https://chaintheatre.eventive.org/schedule. Audiences can use the discount code SPARKLE26 for 20% off their ticket purchase.

For more information and updates, follow the journey on social media using the hashtags #TheSparkleInTheGrey, #ChainTheatre, and #ChainTheatreOneActFestival.

About Robert Strand Having appeared in New York Theater Festival and Theater 68 productions, Robert Strand is an actor, writer, filmmaker, and environmental advocate. He wrote and produced his debut short film Water You Talking About, which inspired the founding of the World Water Film Festival. The Sparkle in the Grey is his playwriting debut.

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