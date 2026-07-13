PETER PAN AND #WENDY to Make World Premiere at New York Theater Festival

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Neverland is getting a new makeover this summer. James M. Barrie's beloved classic takes on a fresh, modern twist in Peter Pan and #WENDY, an original new musical is premiering at the New York Theater Festival with book and direction by Harold Hodge Jr., and music and lyrics by Charlie Romano. Performances will take place July 30 at 6:15 p.m., August 1 at 2:15 p.m., and August 2 at 6:00 p.m. at Teatro LATEA.

Romano's score draws inspiration from a variety of musical styles rooted in Black culture, brought to life by an all-Black cast. In this reimagined Neverland, Tinkerbell soars with gospel-inspired vocals, Captain Hook struts to house music, and the mermaids' siren song evokes the harmonies of an R&B girl group, creating a vibrant new musical landscape unlike any previous adaptation.

The production features an exciting company of young performers, ages 9 to 14, representing boroughs from across New York City. Joel William Thomas III stars as Peter Pan opposite Tahliah Bergel as social media influencer Wendy Darling, with Khadija Ceesay and Faraa Marjorie Rose completing the Darling family as Michelle and Jessica. Holly Ayeh takes on the iconic role of Tinkerbell, while the youthful ensemble includes Kadhidja Diallo Traore as Tiger Lily, Kianna Tucker as Knuckles, Brandon Blackstock as Shorty, and Isaiah Hampton as Bryant.

Hodge also steps onstage as the washed up performer, Captain Hook, joined by an adult company that includes Danyele Yvonne James as Mother and the Mermaid Queen, Talib Thompson as Smee, and Gabrielle Farley and Taelyn Murray as Pirates and Mermaids.

The creative team also includes assistant director Danielle Brissett and production assistants Joseline Galvez and Gabrielle Walker, working alongside Hodge and Romano to bring this fresh vision of Neverland to the stage.

For Tahliah Bergel, the production's greatest strength lies in its ability to surprise audiences while staying true to the spirit of the original. "I'm most excited for audiences to experience the adventure, the emotion, and the energy of the show," she said. "There are so many fun moments, but there are also scenes that really connect with people. I hope everyone leaves feeling inspired and excited because they'll get to see a fresh new version of a classic story they already love. And maybe they'll leave with a new favorite song stuck in their head and a dance break they'll be doing everywhere afterward!"

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