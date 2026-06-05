JACK AND THE BEANSTALK: A MUSIC ADVENTURE to Play Culture Lab LIC

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Eat the Peadies will present "Jack and the Beanstalk: A Music Adventure," a playful, interactive concert retelling of the beloved classic tale where live piano and puppetry bring each moment and character to life.

Children will listen, imagine, and join in as Jack climbs the beanstalk, meets new friends, and outsmarts the giant. With engaging narration, live piano, puppetry, and interactive moments throughout, audiences are encouraged to move, respond, and become part of the story.

Created especially for ages 3-10 and their grown-ups, this experience also includes fun pre- and post-show activities to extend the adventure beyond the performance.

This presentation is part of Eat the Peadies' ongoing commitment to creating accessible and engaging theatre for young audiences across New York City. By making live performances affordable to families and communities, the collective seeks to foster shared experiences that are both meaningful and joyful, rooted in curiosity and an open mind.

Performances will take place on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at Culture Lab LIC, with two performances at 3pm and 4:30pm, featuring pre- and post-show activities for families to explore, play, and engage with the story in creative ways.

Admission: $15 per person, with various rates based on family size. Tickets available at https://events.humanitix.com/jack-and-the-beanstalk-a-music-adventure

20 need-based tickets are available for each performance. To request a need-based ticket or for groups of 5 or more, please email info@culturelablic.org.

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