EGGS by Clay Baker-Lerner Will Come to The Tank NYC's PrideFest 2026

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Clay Baker-Lerner's new full-length play "EGGS" will be presented as part of PrideFest 2026 at The Tank NYC curated by Max Mooney starring Achille Vann Ricca as Emory/Dennis and Myah Durham as Jude/Ann.

EGGS is a transvestigation into grief, grooming, parentification, and smoking magical joints amidst climate catastrophe, following Emory and Jude, two young-adult trans Bostonians desperately in need of change.

Before The Flood, Emory attempts to care for their grandmother whilst obsessing over Jude. The night of The Flood, Emory and Jude spontaneously reunite along the Charles River Esplanade. After The Flood, Jude attempts to reconcile with their father whilst obsessing over Emory.

Performances will run Tuesday, June 23rd at 9:30pm and Wednesday, June 24th at 9:30pm

Written and Directed by Clay Baker-Lerner, the cast includes Achille Vann Ricca as Emory/Dennis and Myah Durham as Jude/Ann.

Lighting Design by Myah Durham, Sound Design by B Carty, Projection Design by Nora Iammarino, Board Operation by Daniel Hughes, and Marketing and Stage-Management by Jasmine Hawkins.

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