THE CEILING Musical to Be Directed by Susan Aston at Le Poisson Rouge

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Director Susan Aston has joined the creative team of The Ceiling, a new musical written by composer, lyricist, and playwright Blake Allen. Aston will direct the musical's public presentation on Monday, October 5, 2026, at 7:30 PM at (Le) Poisson Rouge in New York City. Tickets are on sale now.

Based on Kevin Brockmeier's acclaimed O'Henry Prize-winning short story, The Ceiling is a poignant new musical that blends magical realism with emotional truth. As an inexplicable phenomenon descends upon their world, a husband and wife confront the growing distance between them, revealing how life's most profound changes often go unnoticed until it is too late.

Susan Aston is the Director of MFA Acting at The Actors Studio Drama School at Pace University. Her career spans Broadway, television, and film, and she is best known for her longstanding work as an acting coach to James Gandolfini throughout much of his career. She is a Lifetime Member of The Actors Studio.

Blake Allen is an award-winning composer, lyricist, and playwright whose works include The Waves, The Shards of an Honor Code Junkie, and Insomnia. His work has been recognized for its cinematic scores and emotionally grounded storytelling, earning productions and presentations across the United States.

The Ceiling will be presented for one night only on Monday, October 5, 2026, at 7:30 PM at (Le) Poisson Rouge in New York City. The presentation marks the next stage in the musical's development as Allen and the creative team continue introducing the work to audiences and the theatrical community.

Casting and additional members of the creative team will be announced at a later date.

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